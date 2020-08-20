Бульвар Шоубиз
 
"Хочу, чтобы тело обрело покой". Дочь князя Монако повторно госпитализировали с COVID-19

Дочь князя Монако Альбера II Жасмин Грейс Гримальди, заразившаяся коронавирусом в начале лета, заявила, что на днях была во второй раз госпитализирована после появления новых болезненных симптомов.

Князь Монако стал первым главой государства в мире, у которого подтвердилось заражение коронавирусом SARS-CoV-2. Его дочь заразилась спустя три месяца после выздоровления отца
Фото: jazmingrimaldi / Instagram

Заразившаяся коронавирусом внебрачная дочь князя Монако Альбера II 28-летняя Жасмин Грейс Гримальди 19 августа на своей странице в Instagram сообщила, что повторно была госпитализирована в клинику после того, как ее состояние после кратковременного улучшения резко ухудшилось – появилась сыпь, мигрень и боль в спине.

По словам дочери князя Монако, она провела в клинике пять дней и сейчас находится дома – Грейс Гримальди отметила: лечащий врач назначил ей антибиотики, чтобы предотвратить пневмонию.

"Я просто хочу, чтобы мое тело обрело покой и комфорт. Боль настолько неприятная и изнурительная, что остается только лежать", – рассказала она.

О том, что заболела COVID-19, дочь князя Монако сообщила 14 июля в своем микроблоге.

Князь Монако стал первым главой государства в мире, у которого подтвердилось заражение коронавирусом SARS-CoV-2. О диагнозе 19 марта сообщила пресс-служба дворца. Альбер II отправился в самоизоляцию, оставшись во дворце в полном одиночестве.

29 марта монарх сообщил, что чувствует себя намного лучше, хотя его еще немного беспокоил кашель. 31 марта в Facebook пресс-служба княжеского дворца заявила, что князь Монако выздоровел.

Вспышка коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 началась в декабре 2019 года в китайском Ухане. 11 марта Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила распространение коронавируса пандемией.

По данным американского Университета Джонса Хопкинса по состоянию на 20 августа, общее количество инфицированных в мире превысило 22 млн, из них более 788 тыс. человек умерли.

Теги: Монако, князь Альбер, коронавирус SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19, коронавирус
