Коронавирус SARS-CoV-2. Королева Великобритании Елизавета II и ее супруг герцог Эдинбургский Филипп покинули Лондон

Королева Великобритании Елизавета II вместе с супругом герцогом Эдинбургским Филиппом 19 марта переехали в летнюю резиденцию, расположенную в городе Виндзоре, с целью изоляции.

Королева покинула Букингемский дворец
Фото: ЕРА

Королева Великобритании Елизавета II покинула Букингемский дворец в связи с эпидемией коронавируса, сообщается 19 марта на официальной странице  королевской семьи в Instagram. 

В заявлении Букингемского дворца подчеркивается, что королева переехала в летнюю резиденцию, прислушавшись к советам изменить привычный образ жизни, так как относится к категории самых уязвимых во время эпидемии коронавируса граждан. 

Покидая Лондон, королева подчеркнула, что в условиях изоляции многим предстоит найти способы поддержки связи друг с другом. 

"Уверена, мы справимся с этой задачей", – заявила королева Великобритании. 

Вспышка коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 началась в конце 2019 года в Китае. 11 марта Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила распространение коронавируса пандемией.

По данным ВОЗ на 19 марта, в Великобритании количество инфицированных составляет 2626, 60 человек умерли.

18 марта премьер-министр Великобритании Борис Джонсон в связи с пандемией коронавируса объявил о закрытии учебных заведений в стране с 20 марта.

