"Похоже, что мы важны". Британский Vogue поместил на обложку фото обычных женщин

Редакция британского журнала мод Vogue посвятила обложку июльского номера акушерке Рэйчел Миллер, сотруднице супермаркета Анисе Омар и машинистке лондонского метро Наргис Хорсфорд. Фотографии трех вариантов обложек журнала обнародованы на странице издания в Instagram.
"В июньском выпуске журнала мы рассказываем о передовых героях Великобритании и благодарим за выдающийся вклад, который они внесли во время пандемии", – говорится в анонсе.
For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, the magazine turns its spotlight on the UK's front-line heroes, and pays thanks to the extraordinary contribution they have made during the pandemic. For this month's special gatefold cover, @Jamie.Hawkesworth photographed three women – including Narguis Horsford, a London Overground train driver – alongside a host of other inspiring key workers, from NHS staff to shopkeepers, teachers and postal workers. See the portfolio in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
Чтобы найти героинь новой обложки, фотограф редакции Джейми Хоуксворт на велосипеде колесил по Лондону с фотоаппаратом, снимая людей, которые продолжали работать во время пандемии.
“After the 8pm clapping fades, I hope the NHS won’t be forgotten.” For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue three front-line heroes star on the cover, photographed by @Jamie.Hawkesworth. In east London, Rachel Millar, a community midwife, has been cycling around the borough, attending to soon-to-be and new mothers, delivering babies and assuaging anxieties. Meet Rachel and a host of other inspiring workers – from labour ward co-ordinator Philippa Crisp to the director of vaccine development, Melanie Saville – in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
"До пандемии моя работа на не была такой уж серьезной, но сейчас это похоже на то, что мы важны", - цитирует слова ассистента лондонского супермаркета Кингс-Кросс Анисы Омар Vogue.
For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, three front-line heroes star on the cover, photographed by @Jamie.Hawkesworth. Millions are waking every morning, saying goodbye to their families and getting on with their day to ensure that the cogs of the country continue to turn. Supermarket assistant Anisa Omar is one such key worker who can be found on the tills in Waitrose, in London’s King’s Cross. “Before the pandemic, my job was not really that big a deal, but now it’s like we’re important,” she tells Vogue. Meet Anisa and a host of other inspiring workers in the new issue, interviewed by British Vogue’s Features Editor @OEMarks, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
Героями июльского номера также стали учителя, сотрудники центра занятости и директора центра, занимающегося разработкой вакцин.
Обложку июньского номера Vogue украсила 85-летняя британская актриса Джуди Денч, став самой возрастной моделью в истории журнала.
Вспышка коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 началась в конце 2019 года в Китае. 11 марта 2020 года Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила распространение коронавируса пандемией.
По данным американского Университета Джонса Хопкинса, во всем мире коронавирусом инфицировалось более 6,3 млн человек, более 380 тыс. из них умерли. В Велиокбритании количество заболевших превышает 279 тыс. человек, из них около 40 тыс умерли.