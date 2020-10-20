Бульвар Шоубиз
 
20 октября, 2020
 
Mattel выпустила две куклы Барби в честь Шиффер

Американская компания Mattel в честь 50-летия немецкой модели Клаудии Шиффер презентовала две куклы Барби, одетые в копии нарядов от французского модного дома Balman и итальянского бренда Versace.

Шиффер: Никогда не поздно играть с Барби
Фото: barbiestyle / Instagram

Немецкая супермодель Клаудиа Шиффер стала прототипом сразу двух кукол Барби. Об этом сообщается 20 октября на официальной странице американкой компании Mattel в Instagram. 

Одна из кукол одета в синее платье – копию наряда от итальянского дизайнера Донателлы Версаче.

Фото: barbiestyle / Instagram
Фото: barbiestyle / Instagram

"Супермодели Клаудии Шиффер в этом году исполнилось 50. Чтобы отпраздновать это событие, мы воссоздали некоторые из ее самых знаковых моментов в моде!" – говорится в публикации. 

Черное платье-сетка второй Барби повторяет образ Шиффер от французского модного дома Balman.

Шиффер в своем микроблоге разместила ролик, в котором снялась в черном платье-сетке от Balman с двумя куклами, созданными по ее образу и подобию.

"Никогда не поздно играть с Барби", – написала модель.

Шиффер родилась в 1970 году в Райнберге. Наиболее тесно она сотрудничала с модным домом Chanel, была музой модельера Карла Лагерфельда. Шиффер появлялась на обложках журналов Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, GQ, Playboy, Rolling Stone, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Time, Vanity Fair, Vogue. Она является послом доброй воли ЮНИСЕФ от Великобритании.

Теги: Барби, Клаудиа Шиффер, Донателла Версаче
Mattel выпустила две куклы Барби в честь Шиффер
