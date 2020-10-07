Дочь Кейт Мосс дебютировала на подиуме

Дочь британской супермодели Кейт Мосс 18-летняя Лила Мосс дебютировала на подиуме во время показа весенне-летней коллекции итальянского бренда женской одежды Miu Miu. Об этом дочь Мосс сообщила 6 октября в Instagram.
"Спасибо, что позволили мне дебютировать на самом замечательном шоу", – написала Лила Мосс, разместив в микроблоге фото, сделанные во время дефиле.
Во время показа модели дефилировали на подиуме, который был расположен на пустом стадионе, отмечается на странице бренда в Instagram.
Видеозапись дефиле опубликована на странице Miu Miu в Instagram в разделе IGTV.
Fusing physical experience with digital, the staging of the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2021 show both addresses the unique demands of our time and the fundamental needs of the medium of the fashion show. The show decor, realised by AMO, is an elliptical stadium, referencing the worlds of sports: as athletes act out their movements for an audience, they transform these spaces not only into a palace of sports, but an arena of observation. This is inherently tied with the experience of the runway show: in both, a group of people commune to not only bear witness but, in their presence, play a part in a collective moment. Around the world, Miu Miu invites audiences of women to gather together to view the show - simultaneously connected, again witnesses of an event. Communities of women have always been integral to the spirit and identity of Miu Miu: their nurturing and support of one another, their pursuit of shared values and goals. This season, those communities of women are also intrinsic to the show itself. The spectators are integrated into the show: interrupting the stadium’s white rubber walls, three digital lounges of screens will display the observer to the observed. The digital audience’s reactions, visible within the space, replicates the dynamic of a physical audience, virtual exchange given a new power. Expanding on this idea, a series of tech activations around the show link the spheres of the virtual world with real-life - in collaboration with Instagram, Miu Miu launches an augmented reality filter that transforms any view into a virtual expression of the showspace. In its fusing of reality and virtual fantasy, it is a reflection of contemporary life. Soundtrack by @Frederic_Sanchez Tracks by @Automatic_Band #PFW
Британская модель Кейт Мосс родила дочь Лилу в сентябре 2002 года. Отец Лилы – издатель Джефферсон Хэк. Пара рассталась, когда дочери исполнилось два года.
В мае 2020 года дочь Мосс на своей странице в Instagram анонсировала выход нового номера американского журнала мод V Magazine со своим фото на обложке.