07 октября, 2020
 
Дочь Кейт Мосс дебютировала на подиуме

Дочь британской супермодели Кейт Мосс 18-летняя Лила Мосс приняла участие в показе новой коллекции женского бренда Miu Miu.

Фото: lilamoss / Instagram

Дочь британской супермодели Кейт Мосс 18-летняя Лила Мосс дебютировала на подиуме во время показа весенне-летней коллекции итальянского бренда женской одежды Miu Miu. Об этом дочь Мосс сообщила 6 октября в Instagram.

"Спасибо, что позволили мне дебютировать на самом замечательном шоу", – написала Лила Мосс, разместив в микроблоге фото, сделанные во время дефиле.

Во время показа модели дефилировали на подиуме, который был расположен на пустом стадионе, отмечается на странице бренда в Instagram. 

Видеозапись дефиле опубликована на странице Miu Miu в Instagram в разделе IGTV.

Британская модель Кейт Мосс родила дочь Лилу в сентябре 2002 года. Отец Лилы – издатель Джефферсон Хэк. Пара рассталась, когда дочери исполнилось два года. 

В мае 2020 года дочь Мосс на своей странице в Instagram анонсировала выход нового номера американского журнала мод V Magazine со своим фото на обложке. 

