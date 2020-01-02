Клуб читателей
02 января, 2020
 
Кэти Перри снялась для индийского Vogue

Американская актриса Кэти Перри позировала в "конфетных" нарядах для индийского Vogue.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Перри стала героиней январского индийского Vogue
Фото: katyperry / Instagram

Американская актриса Кэти Перри снялась для январского индийского Vogue. Фото разместили на странице издания в Instagram.

Перри позировала в ярких "конфетных" нарядах, а также в расшитой кристаллами одежде.

Автор фото – Грег Свелз.

Кэти Перри родилась 25 октября 1984 года. Успех пришел к Перри в 24 года. В апреле 2007 года она подписала контракт со звукозаписывающей компанией Capitol Records. А широко известна стала после выхода сингла I Kissed a Girl и альбома One of the Boys в 2008 году.

Теги: Кэти Перри
