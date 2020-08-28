Бульвар Шоубиз
 
Солистка Girls Aloud Сара Хардинг борется с раком груди

По словам 38-летней солистки британской группы Girls Aloud Сары Хардинг, она узнала о своем диагнозе в этом году, а две недели назад врачи сообщили певице, что рак распространился на другие части тела.

Хардинг: Делаю все возможное, чтобы сохранять позитивный настрой
Фото: ЕРА

Солистка британской поп-группы Girls Aloud Сара Хардинг проходит еженедельные сеансы химиотерапии. Об этом 38-летняя певица написала  27 августа на своей странице в Instagram. 

"В этом году у меня диагностировали рак груди, а пару недель назад я узнала, что рак распространился на другие части тела", – сообщила она.

Хардинг подчеркнула, что не готова была афишировать свой диагноз, если бы в британских СМИ не появилась информация, что ее видели в больнице.

"Я делаю все возможное, чтобы сохранять позитивный настрой", – подытожила певица и попросила уважать ее право на приватность.

Группа Girls Aloud была основана в 2002 году. В ее состав вошли пять участниц реалити-шоу. Все пять альбомов группы получили в Великобритании статус платиновых. В 2007 году Книга рекордов Гиннесса назвала коллектив самым успешным из всех, что были созданы из участников музыкальных реалити-шоу. 

Параллельно с выступлениями в составе группы Хардинг снималась в кино и пробовала себя в роли кинокомпозитора.

