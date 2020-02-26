Клуб читателей
Шер, Ким Кардашян и Кэмпбелл снялись в совместной фотосессии для CR Fashion Book

Номер издания CR Fashion Book, для которого американская певица Шер впервые позировала вместе с моделями Ким Кардашян и Наоми Кэмпбелл, выйдет в марте.

Кардашян стала одной из героинь CR Fashion Book
Фото: kimkardashian / Instagram

Американки певица Шер, модель Ким Кардашян и ее британская коллега Наоми Кэмпбелл снялись в фотосессии для издания CR Fashion Book. Снимки разместили на странице издания в Instagram.

Героини выпуска позировали в темной одежде. На одном из снимков Шер и Кардашян запечатлены за рулем мотоциклов, а Кэмпбелл – на фоне небоскребов.

Автор снимков – Мерт Алас.

Номер CR Fashion Book с Шер, Ким Кардашян и Наоми Кэмпбелл выйдет 12 марта 2020 года. Героини мартовского номера журнала впервые в своих биографиях снялись в общей фотосессии.

Теги: Наоми Кэмпбелл, Ким Кардашян, певица Шер
