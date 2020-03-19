Клуб читателей
19 марта, 2020
 
"Люблю до Луны и обратно до Конго". Как Кэмпбелл поздравила своего крестника

19 марта крестнику американской супермодели Наоми Кэмпбелл исполнился один год.

В 2019 году модель стала крестной мамой
Фото: naomi / Instagram

Американская модель Наоми Кэмпбелл поделилась с подписчиками в Instagram фото своего крестника Луки, которому 19 марта исполнился год.

"Люблю до Луны и обратно до Конго", – подписала совместное фото с ребенком Кэмпбел.

Модель также поделилась в социальных сетях фотографиями совместной прогулки с крестником по Нью-Йорку. Кэмпбелл призналась, что в ее жизни давно не было такого момента, когда не нужно никуда спешить. 

Кэмпбелл впервые вышла на подиум в 15-летнем возрасте. Она стала первой темнокожей моделью, чьи фото появились на обложках журналов Vogue и Time

Кэмпбелл состоит в отношениях с английским рэпером Skepta. В прошлом году она стала крестной мамой. Своих детей у супермодели нет. 

Полный список бизнесменов и компаний, которые помогают Украине справиться с коронавирусом. Информация обновляется
От штрафа до восьми лет тюрьмы. Наказания и льготы для украинцев во время карантина. Главное
Наталия ДВАЛИ
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Августовский провал 1991 года и деньги КПСС
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Августовский провал 1991 года и деньги КПСС
Владимир ПОПОВ
 

