"Люблю до Луны и обратно до Конго". Как Кэмпбелл поздравила своего крестника

Американская модель Наоми Кэмпбелл поделилась с подписчиками в Instagram фото своего крестника Луки, которому 19 марта исполнился год.
"Люблю до Луны и обратно до Конго", – подписала совместное фото с ребенком Кэмпбел.
Модель также поделилась в социальных сетях фотографиями совместной прогулки с крестником по Нью-Йорку. Кэмпбелл призналась, что в ее жизни давно не было такого момента, когда не нужно никуда спешить.
Sunday Mood: Today I spent several hours with my god son, just walking on the pier. I can’t remember the last time I stood outside in New York City without thinking about where I needed to be in the next 30 minutes. But today was serene, and clear without a plane in the sky, you can breathe and feel the air difference. With challenges we are going through now it’s seems like Mother Nature is waking up in a positive way again, and today, we thought about nothing but the present on that pier. Last week when my mind first registered the fact that I would need to remain in one place, in one city, without movement, travel, stimulus or much human interaction, I cannot lie it made me nervous and anxious. I’m learning what it means to put my busy or complicated life on hold and just be still for a while, in one place, with hyper awareness of the people and spaces directly around me and the moment to moment actions I am making. As my heart remains with the lives around the globe that are severely affected right now, I am finding my own world somewhat unfamiliar. During the past few days I’ve spent much time at home isolated with loved ones. I’ve cooked, cleaned, caught up with people over the phone, grocery shopped, online read, slept, listened to music and walked to the piers for fresh air. And day by day I’m reminded of all these simple things, the simple pleasures in my life that make happiness. We must learn to educate our hearts and minds to create value in every moment. By no means am I thrilled about this scenario we’re all facing, but I am certain that moments like these can be incredibly introspective and reflective, they can help to ground us, and ultimately make us more full, compassionate and mindful people, creating unity to remind us we are all human. Hope you’re all staying strong, united and positive as much as you can out there. Hold on, we will get through this. With love, Naomi *
Кэмпбелл впервые вышла на подиум в 15-летнем возрасте. Она стала первой темнокожей моделью, чьи фото появились на обложках журналов Vogue и Time.
Кэмпбелл состоит в отношениях с английским рэпером Skepta. В прошлом году она стала крестной мамой. Своих детей у супермодели нет.