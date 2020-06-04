Клуб читателей
Вся в ушибах и ссадинах. Софи Эллис-Бекстор упала с велосипеда. Фото

Британская певица Софи Эллис-Бекстор рассказала, что не удержалась на дорожке во время поездки вдоль Темзы.

Софи Эллис-Бекстор: Я поместила черно-белое изображение, чтобы оно не было слишком страшным
Фото: sophieellisbextor / Instagram

Британская певица Софи Эллис-Бекстор опубликовала в Instagram фото из больничной палаты.

"Я оказалась в больнице прошлой ночью после того, как во время вечернего велопроката упала с бечевника в сторону Темзы на своем велосипеде. Я поместила черно-белое изображение, чтобы оно не было слишком страшным. Я в порядке, просто немного ушибов и боли", – написала она.

Исполнительница поблагодарила бригаду скорой помощи, персонал клиники и четверых бегунов, которые остановились и помогли ей подняться.

Софи Эллис-Бекстор родилась 10 апреля 1979 года в Ковентри, Уэст-Мидлендс, Англия. В дискографии певицы семь альбомов. Она замужем за бас-гитаристом британской группы The Feeling Ричардом Джонсом. У них пятеро детей.

