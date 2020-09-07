Звезда "Ходячих мертвецов" и "Стражей Галактики" Рукер переболел COVID-19

65-летний голливудский актер Майкл Рукер заявил в Instagram, что выздоровел от COVID-19.
"Это была настоящая битва. И, как на любой войне, все честно", – написал он.
По словам актера, он решил, что поскольку специальных лекарств от коронавируса нет, то не будет ничего принимать. Он подчеркнул, что его выводы не подкреплены научно и это его личное решение.
"Настоящая битва происходит внутри, на клеточном уровне. Что касается меня, я принял решение не принимать никаких дополнительных лекарств, витаминов или добавок. (...) Мое тело / иммунная система выиграли войну", – отметил Рукер.
Well the day is here this day....04 the month of 09 the year of our Lord 2020..... Great news has surfaced on this day. The news is this.......Yo all y’all Rooker fans...If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine...let me help y’all out by saying, I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And IN the middle of this epic battle....I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your Body/immune system. this is my personal opinion And definitely not The conclusion of some scientific Study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level. And For me, I made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements. I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed...In the process of fighting off Covid, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, By how I Felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or Pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, Just so y’all know the End result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body/immune system, has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy my immune Systems 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story..... Rooker out........#COVIDFREE #ShitYes!!!
Майкл Рукер наиболе известен по франшизам "Ходячие мертвецы" и "Стражи Галактики".
По данным американского Университета Джонса Хопкинса по состоянию на 7 сентября, общее количество инфицированных в мире превысило 27,1 млн. Из них более 18,1 млн выздоровели, а 889 тыс. человек умерли.
Вспышка коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 началась в конце 2019 года в Китае. 11 марта 2020 года Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила распространение коронавируса пандемией.