Бульвар Шоубиз
 
09 сентября, 2020
 
Новости

Звезда "Ходячих мертвецов" и "Стражей Галактики" Рукер переболел COVID-19

Звезда "Ходячих мертвецов" и "Стражей Галактики" актер Майкл Рукер заявил, что во время болезни COVID-19 не принимал никаких препаратов.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Рукер: Моя иммунная система выиграла войну
Рукер: Моя иммунная система выиграла войну
Фото: michael_rooker / Instagram

65-летний голливудский актер Майкл Рукер заявил в Instagram, что выздоровел от COVID-19.

"Это была настоящая битва. И, как на любой войне, все честно", – написал он.

По словам актера, он решил, что поскольку специальных лекарств от коронавируса нет, то не будет ничего принимать. Он подчеркнул, что его выводы не подкреплены научно и это его личное решение.

"Настоящая битва происходит внутри, на клеточном уровне. Что касается меня, я принял решение не принимать никаких дополнительных лекарств, витаминов или добавок. (...) Мое тело / иммунная система выиграли войну", – отметил Рукер.

Майкл Рукер наиболе известен по франшизам "Ходячие мертвецы" и "Стражи Галактики".

По данным американского Университета Джонса Хопкинса по состоянию на 7 сентября, общее количество инфицированных в мире превысило 27,1 млн. Из них более 18,1 млн выздоровели, а 889 тыс. человек умерли.

Вспышка коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 началась в конце 2019 года в Китае. 11 марта 2020 года Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила распространение коронавируса пандемией.

Теги: актер, Ходячие мертвецы, коронавирус SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19, Майкл Рукер
Если вы нашли ошибку в тексте, выделите ее мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter

КОММЕНТАРИИ:

 
Запрещены нецензурная лексика, оскорбления, разжигание межнациональной и религиозной розни и призывы к насилию.
 
Осталось символов: 1000
Показать больше комментариев
МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПО ТЕМЕ
 
 
 
ПУБЛИКАЦИИ
все публикации
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Кто стоял за подготовкой спецслужб к захвату власти в России
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Кто стоял за подготовкой спецслужб к захвату власти в России
Владимир ПОПОВ
  Боровой: С Путиным я пересекался один раз. Он тогда был мальчиком, который приносил чай
  Боровой: С Путиным я пересекался один раз. Он тогда был мальчиком, который приносил чай
Дмитрий ГОРДОН
  Ефремов приговорен к восьми годам колонии. Главное о смертельном ДТП и судебном процессе над актером
  Ефремов приговорен к восьми годам колонии. Главное о смертельном ДТП и судебном процессе над актером
Елена КРАВЧЕНКО
 

Нажмите «Нравится», чтобы читать
Gordonua.com в Facebook

Я уже читаю Gordonua в Facebook

 
Бульвар Шоубиз. Приложение
все публикации
"Как же ему повезло", "Самая стильная семья". Высоцкая показала фото с 83-летним мужем
"Как же ему повезло", "Самая стильная семья". Высоцкая показала фото с 83-летним мужем
"Произошел контакт". Подкопаева рассказала, чем ее покорил третий муж
"Произошел контакт". Подкопаева рассказала, чем ее покорил третий муж
Вернулась через 18 лет. Кухар снялась для украинского издания Сosmopolitan
Вернулась через 18 лет. Кухар снялась для украинского издания Сosmopolitan
Дочь Успенской показала свой портрет топлес
Дочь Успенской показала свой портрет топлес
Барских: Я по-прежнему ищу человека, который бы стал для меня вселенной
Барских: Я по-прежнему ищу человека, который бы стал для меня вселенной
Ризатдинова отдала сына в детский сад
Ризатдинова отдала сына в детский сад
"Волчицы уже плетут куклы вуду". Каминская позировала в объятиях Винника
"Волчицы уже плетут куклы вуду". Каминская позировала в объятиях Винника
  "С парнями слишком сложно". Одинокая Гомес посетовала на неустроенную личную жизнь
  "С парнями слишком сложно". Одинокая Гомес посетовала на неустроенную личную жизнь
"Поганый лицедей, продажный "крымнашенский" шут". Охлобыстин рассказал о последствиях письма Путину
"Поганый лицедей, продажный "крымнашенский" шут". Охлобыстин рассказал о последствиях письма Путину
Невеста Остапчука отменила свадьбу из-за коронавируса
Невеста Остапчука отменила свадьбу из-за коронавируса
"Душа моя!" Рики Мартин поздравил супруга с днем рождения романтическим фото
"Душа моя!" Рики Мартин поздравил супруга с днем рождения романтическим фото
  "Ребекка". Вышед трейлер фильма по роману Дафны дю Морье с Лили Джемс и Арми Хаммером. Видео
  "Ребекка". Вышед трейлер фильма по роману Дафны дю Морье с Лили Джемс и Арми Хаммером. Видео
"Мы стали родителями. Этот малыш изменил нас". Tarabarova поделилась трогательным семейным видео
"Мы стали родителями. Этот малыш изменил нас". Tarabarova поделилась трогательным семейным видео
"Профнепригодна". Садальский резко высказался о российской актрисе
"Профнепригодна". Садальский резко высказался о российской актрисе
  Ефросинина: Наркотики – зло, но это меня не остановило
  Ефросинина: Наркотики – зло, но это меня не остановило
Ефремов в СИЗО. Актер поужинал селедкой и пообещал прочитать сотрудникам изолятора поэму Охлобыстина о бане
Ефремов в СИЗО. Актер поужинал селедкой и пообещал прочитать сотрудникам изолятора поэму Охлобыстина о бане
 

Популярно в Бульваре

 
все публикации
 

Новости

 
все публикации
 

Видео

 
все видео
 
 
 
Dmitriy Gordon
 
Бульвар Гордона
 
ГОРДОН
 
 
  • ГОРДОН
    Adndroid приложение
    Appstore приложение
    Telegram-icon

    Правила пользования сайтом и использования материалов
    Политика конфиденциальности и защиты персональных данных
    Договор присоединения об использовании сайта интернет-издания "ГОРДОН"

    © 2020. Все права защищены. Разработано в PALAEMO  

    Все материалы, которые размещены на этом сайте со ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в любой форме, кроме как с письменного разрешения агентства.

    Все опубликованные фотоматериалы Depositphotos не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению
    в любой форме без письменного разрешения компании.
    Материалы, отмеченные значками PR, "Инновация", "Мнение", "Актуально", "Выборы" и "Влияние", публикуются на правах рекламы.

    Теги Карта сайта Sitemap
    Новости Харькова, Новости Киева, Новости Одессы, Новости Донецка, RSS