Генассамблея ООН разрешила Зеленскому выступить на своем заседании дистанционно, Кислица сказал: РФ снова выстрелила себе в ногу

They voted against giving @ZelenskyyUa chance to address to #77UNGA russia, Belarus, Cuba, Eritrea, Nicaragua, Syria, N.Korea. What a company! BY hostile amendment’s strongly defeated. russia once again shot in the foot. This time in Belorussian. russian foot is already a sieve https://t.co/aba1tMiPIk pic.twitter.com/tTEyGs1lls