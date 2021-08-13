Дни недели, месяцы и даты на английском

Дни недели
- Monday – понедельник
- Tuesday – вторник
- Wednesday – среда
- Thursday – четверг
- Friday – пятница
- Saturday – суббота
- Sunday – воскресенье
Месяцы
- January – январь
- February – февраль
- March – март
- April – апрель
- May – май
- June – июнь
- July – июль
- August – август
- September – сентябрь
- October – октябрь
- November – ноябрь
- December – декабрь
Даты
Называя даты, используют порядковые числительные.
- 1st – first
- 2nd – second
- 3rd – third
- 4th – fourth
- 5th – fifth
- 6th – sixth
- 7th – seventh
- 8th – eighth
- 9th – ninth
- 10th – tenth
При образовании числительных с 11 по 19 в конце ставится-th.
- 11th – eleventh
- 12th – twelfth (v меняется f)
- 13th – thirteenth
- 14th – fourteenth
- 15th – fifteenth
- 16th – sixteenth
- 17th – seventeenth
- 18th – eighteenth
- 19th – nineteenth
У числительных с окончанием на -ty -y меняется на -i, после чего добавляется -eth.
- 20 – twentieth
- 30 – thirtieth
- 21st – twenty-first
- 22nd – twenty-second
- 23rd – twenty-third
- 24th – twenty-fourth
- 25th – twenty-fifth
- 26th – twenty-sixth
- 27th – twenty-seventh
- 28th – twenty-eighth
- 29th – twenty-ninth
- 30th – thirtieth
- 31st – thirty-first
Год при прочтении разделяют на два числа:
- 1750 – seventeen fifty
- 1826 – eighteen twenty-six
- 1984 – nineteen eighty-four
- 2017 – twenty seventeen
Первый год нового века произносится так:
- 1700 – seventeen hundred
- 2000 – two thousand
Первые девять лет нового век произносятся так:
- 1401 – fourteen oh one
- 1701 – seventeen oh one
- 2001 – two thousand and one
Десятилетия
- 1960-1969 – The ‘60s – произносится как ‘the sixties’
- 1980-1989 – The ‘80s – произносится как ‘the eighties’
- 2000 – 2009 – The 2000s – произносится как ‘the two thousands’