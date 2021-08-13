Бульвар Шоубиз
 
Дни недели, месяцы и даты на английском

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
В английском языке есть определенные тонкости образования порядковых числительных
В английском языке есть определенные тонкости образования порядковых числительных
Фото: depositphotos.com

Как пишутся и читаются дни недели, месяцы и даты на английском, рассказали на сайте Wall Street English.

Дни недели

  • Monday – понедельник
  • Tuesday – вторник
  • Wednesday – среда
  • Thursday – четверг
  • Friday – пятница
  • Saturday – суббота
  • Sunday – воскресенье

Месяцы

  • January – январь
  • February – февраль
  • March – март
  • April – апрель
  • May – май
  • June – июнь
  • July – июль
  • August – август
  • September – сентябрь
  • October – октябрь
  • November – ноябрь
  • December – декабрь
Даты

Называя даты, используют порядковые числительные.

  • 1st – first
  • 2nd – second
  • 3rd – third
  • 4th – fourth
  • 5th – fifth
  • 6th – sixth
  • 7th – seventh
  • 8th – eighth
  • 9th – ninth
  • 10th – tenth

При образовании числительных с 11 по 19 в конце ставится-th.

  • 11th – eleventh
  • 12th – twelfth (v меняется f)
  • 13th – thirteenth
  • 14th – fourteenth
  • 15th – fifteenth
  • 16th – sixteenth
  • 17th – seventeenth
  • 18th – eighteenth
  • 19th – nineteenth

У числительных с окончанием на -ty -y меняется на -i, после чего добавляется -eth.

  • 20 – twentieth
  • 30 – thirtieth
  • 21st – twenty-first
  • 22nd – twenty-second
  • 23rd – twenty-third
  • 24th – twenty-fourth
  • 25th – twenty-fifth
  • 26th – twenty-sixth
  • 27th – twenty-seventh
  • 28th – twenty-eighth
  • 29th – twenty-ninth
  • 30th – thirtieth
  • 31st – thirty-first
Год при прочтении разделяют на два числа:

  • 1750 – seventeen fifty
  • 1826 – eighteen twenty-six
  • 1984 – nineteen eighty-four
  • 2017 – twenty seventeen

Первый год нового века произносится так:

  • 1700 – seventeen hundred
  • 2000 – two thousand

Первые девять лет нового век произносятся так:

  • 1401 – fourteen oh one
  • 1701 – seventeen oh one
  • 2001 – two thousand and one

Десятилетия

  • 1960-1969 – The ‘60s – произносится как ‘the sixties’
  • 1980-1989 – The ‘80s – произносится как ‘the eighties’
  • 2000 – 2009 – The 2000s – произносится как ‘the two thousands’
