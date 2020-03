Элтон Джон поделился семейными фото с отдыха в Австралии

View this post on Instagram

Thank-you Australia - Part 2 The fans at every show have been AMAZING and the teams at all the local venues have been brilliant. Huge thanks to everyone at Bondi Nippers for teaching the boys about water safety and rescue. Even bigger thanks to the extraordinary team who helped run our home so smoothly. Thanks also to the Australian press for respecting our family’s privacy - which allowed our sons to freely explore Australia’s treasures without distraction. Au revoir from the Furnish-John Family. We can’t wait to come back! * @davidfurnish #EltonFarewellTour