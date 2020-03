"Это так сложно – социальное расстояние?" Доэрти, которая борется с рецидивом рака, попросила подумать о людях с низким иммунитетом

View this post on Instagram

A great reminder of the beauty in this world. I realize that some people feel the restrictions shouldn’t apply to them. That they are young and healthy and will survive this. Some that feel the stock market and the economy is more valuable than human life. There are people still not practicing social distancing. But to those people.... do you have a grandparent you love? Do you have a family member with a compromised immune system? Do you have a friend with cancer? And do you really want to roll the dice on your own life right now? We as a country need to ban together and respect each individual and their right and desire to live. We as world need to do this. Is it that hard to social distance? #socialdistancing