Портман поделилась с подпичиками рецептом салата из свеклы и картофеля

Happy Purim! To celebrate I made hamantaschen—little cookies with chocolate or jam in the center. I combined two recipes into one and some of them may have half-collapsed but my kids loved them * Ingredients: 1. 2.5 cups flour 2. 1/2 cup sugar 3. 1/4 cup orange juice 4. One mashed banana 5. 1 tbsp orange zest 6. 1 tbsp vanilla 7. Pinch of salt 8. 14 tbsp cold coconut butter Instructions: 1. Mix together until completely blended 2. Put the dough in Saran Wrap in the fridge for 2 hours 3. Roll out, cut into circles, add filling (I used strawberry jam and chocolate chips) 4. Pinch sides into triangle shape 5. Bake about 25 minutes at 375