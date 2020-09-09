Реалити-шоу "Семейство Кардашян" закроется после 14 лет в эфире

Американская модель Ким Кардашян отметила, что решение закрыть шоу "Семейство Кардашян" было тяжелым для ее семьи.

Американское телевизионное реалити-шоу "Семейство Кардашян" (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) закроется в 2021 году. Об этом на своей странице в Instagram сообщила звезда проекта, модель Ким Кардашян.

"С грустью в сердце наша семья приняла тяжелое решение попрощаться с Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Мы всегда будем лелеять прекрасные воспоминания о бесчисленном количестве людей, с которыми мы познакомились за это время", – написала она.

Премьера шоу "Семейство Кардашян" состоялась 14 октября 2007 года на американском телеканале E!.

Ким Кардашян родилась 21 октября 1980 года в Лос-Анджелесе. Ее отец – Роберт Кардашян – американский адвокат. Он родился 22 февраля 1944 года, скончался 30 сентября 2003 года от рака пищевода. Мама Ким Кардашян – американская бизнесвумен Крис Дженнер.

У Ким Кардашян есть сестры Кортни, Хлои и брат Роб, сводные братья Бартон Дженнер, Брендон Дженнер и Броуди Дженнер, сводная сестра Кейси Дженнер и единоутробные сестры Кендалл и Кайли Дженнер.

Ким Кардашян исполняла небольшие роли в сериалах и фильмах "C.S.I.: Место преступления Нью-Йорк", "Последний настоящий мужчина", "До смерти красива", "Семейный консультант", "Американский папаша", "Восемь подруг Оушена".