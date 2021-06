Министр иностранных дел ФРГ проспорил ящик пива главе МИД Великобритании

My * colleague and I agree on almost anything in intl. affairs - but not on who will win at #Wembley tonight. So, how about a little wager, @DominicRaab * ? The winner of #ENGGER gets a crate of beer. #GER didn’t lose its last 7 matches at Wembley. Keep it that way, @DFB_Team! pic.twitter.com/TlS2FDhYsv