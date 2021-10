Телескоп NASA сфотографировал сверхмассивную черную дыру

* Today Chandra is looking in on the central, supermassive #BlackHole (SMBH) in the Andromeda Galaxy. Our Milky Way's SMBH, Sagittarius A* (pronounced "Sagittarius * -Star"), is about 4 million times the mass of our Sun. Andromeda's SMBH contains more than 20 times that much mass! pic.twitter.com/iR2KjvSHNZ