53-летняя Берри засветила голую грудь в декольте

53-летняя голливудская актриса Холли Берри в Instagram позировала для фото в майке с глубоким выкатом: ткань прикрывала только половину груди и соски. Снимком Берри поделилась в Instagram.
Для фото она также надела боксерские перчатки.
"Я очень рада анонсировать свою первую в истории фитнес-коллекцию", – написала она.
Welcome to an EXTRA special edition of #FitnessFriday!! For the last two years, you’ve showed up, showed out and shared this crazy fitness adventure with me and @peterleethomas! I’m so eternally grateful for you guys, and wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together - I’m thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, r * •spin by Halle Berry!! To introduce you to the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing back to back #PHITTalks using r * •spin pieces, and this week? We’re talking about the subject y’all can NOT stop asking about - Core work!! Check stories for more. Can’t wait to meet the collection?? Find it at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle stores all over the U.S. - and don’t forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥ *
Холли Берри родилась 14 августа 1966 года. Она лауреат премий "Оскар", "Золотой глобус", "Эмми".
Наиболее известные фильмы с ее участием – "Люди Икс", "Женщина-кошка", "Готика".