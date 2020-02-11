Клуб читателей
53-летняя Берри засветила голую грудь в декольте

Голливудская актриса Холли Берри анонсировала выпуск первой коллекции спортивной одежды собственного бренда.

Берри: Я очень рада анонсировать свою первую в истории фитнес-коллекцию
Фото: halleberry / Instagram

53-летняя голливудская актриса Холли Берри в Instagram позировала для фото в майке с глубоким выкатом: ткань прикрывала только половину груди и соски. Снимком Берри поделилась в Instagram.

Для фото она также надела боксерские перчатки. 

"Я очень рада анонсировать свою первую в истории фитнес-коллекцию", – написала она.

Холли Берри родилась 14 августа 1966 года. Она лауреат премий "Оскар", "Золотой глобус", "Эмми".

Наиболее известные фильмы с ее участием – "Люди Икс", "Женщина-кошка", "Готика".

