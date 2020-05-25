Клуб читателей
Гитарист Queen Брайан Мэй госпитализирован с сердечным приступом

Накануне госпитализации 72-летний гитарист группы Queen Брайан Мэй сообщил, что порвал ягодичные мышцы.

После разрыва ягодичной мышцы Мэй передвигается с помощью костылей
фото: brianmayforreal / Instagram

72-летний гитарист группы Queen Брайан Мэй был госпитализирован с сердечным приступом. Об этом музыкант сообщил 25 мая в Instagram, записав видеообращение. 

По словам гитариста, случившееся его не сильно расстроило. 

"На самом деле я даже рад, что нахожусь теперь в этом "клубе", – сообщил он.

В начале мая Мэй рассказал, что был госпитализирован после того, как травмировал ягодичную мышцу. "Я умудрился разорвать мой gluteus maximus в клочья в момент чрезмерного увлечения садоводством", – написал он. 

После травмы музыкант сообщил, что передвигается с помощью костылей. По словам Мэя, он испытывает настолько сильную боль, что не может обходиться без обезболивающих препаратов.

Брайан Мэй родился в 1947 году в Лондоне. Музыкант является основателем фонда по защите животных Save Me. Музыкальную карьеру Мэй совмещает с активной научной деятельностью.

Теги: Великобритания, Queen, больница, Брайан Мэй
