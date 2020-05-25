Гитарист Queen Брайан Мэй госпитализирован с сердечным приступом

72-летний гитарист группы Queen Брайан Мэй был госпитализирован с сердечным приступом. Об этом музыкант сообщил 25 мая в Instagram, записав видеообращение.
По словам гитариста, случившееся его не сильно расстроило.
"На самом деле я даже рад, что нахожусь теперь в этом "клубе", – сообщил он.
Hmm ... Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club - and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And ... why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
В начале мая Мэй рассказал, что был госпитализирован после того, как травмировал ягодичную мышцу. "Я умудрился разорвать мой gluteus maximus в клочья в момент чрезмерного увлечения садоводством", – написал он.
После травмы музыкант сообщил, что передвигается с помощью костылей. По словам Мэя, он испытывает настолько сильную боль, что не может обходиться без обезболивающих препаратов.
My first walk in the park since this all began. My ... the air feels good ! Sky is blue - sun is clear and bright and warm and the breeze is cool. White fluffy cloud scud over my head. But I’m dependent on these ‘crutch’ devices to get around. There’s always ONE snag !! Well, not for long, hopefully. I’ve been through these scrapes plenty of times before. They make you stronger, right ?! If they don’t kill ya !! Well, I’m not planning to check out just yet !!! Rock on out there !! Isolate !!! Photo by Phil Webb, who bought me an ice cream - Thanks Phil - lovely day !!! Bri
Брайан Мэй родился в 1947 году в Лондоне. Музыкант является основателем фонда по защите животных Save Me. Музыкальную карьеру Мэй совмещает с активной научной деятельностью.