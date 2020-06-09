Клуб читателей
Итальянский Vogue опубликовал на обложке детские рисунки

Редакция итальянского издания о моде Vogue посвятила новый выпуск журнала детям.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Рисунки для обложки создавали дети в возрасте от двух до 10 лет
Фото: vogueitalia / Instagram

Редакция итальянского Vogue в Instagram анонсировала выход нового номера журнала с детскими рисунками на обложке. 

"Выпуск полностью посвящен детям. В нем восемь обложек, нарисованных детьми в возрасте от двух до 10 лет из разных уголков мира", – говорится в сообщении. 

По словам главного редактора журнала Эммануэля Фарнети, они решили посвятить журнал детям, так как считают, что из-за пандемии их интересы были проигнорированы во многих сферах. 

Апрельский номер журнала вышел с белоснежной обложкой без привычных анонсов материалов и фотографии медийной персоны из индустрии моды. По словам редакции, белый цвет обложки символизирует возрождение и является реакцией на пандемию.

Vogue – женский журнал о моде, издаваемый с 1892 года издательским домом Condé Nast Publications.

