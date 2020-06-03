Клуб читателей
Бульвар Шоубиз
03 июня, 2020
 
Новости

"Похоже, что мы важны". Британский Vogue поместил на обложку фото акушерки, машинистки метро и сотрудницы супермаркета

Героини июльской обложки британского журнала мод Vogue акушерка Рэйчел Миллер, сотрудница супермаркета Аниса Омар и машинистка метро Наргис Хорсфорд не являются знаменитостями. Редакция журнала пригласила их на фотосессию в знак уважения за работу во время пандемии.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Обложку июльского номера британского Vogue украсила акушерка Рэйчел Миллер
Обложку июльского номера британского Vogue украсила акушерка Рэйчел Миллер
Фото: britishvogue / Instagram

Редакция британского журнала мод  Vogue посвятила обложку июльского номера акушерке Рэйчел Миллер, сотруднице супермаркета Анисе Омар и машинистке лондонского метро Наргис Хорсфорд. Фотографии трех вариантов обложек журнала обнародованы на странице издания в Instagram.

"В июньском выпуске журнала мы рассказываем о передовых героях Великобритании и благодарим за выдающийся вклад, который они внесли во время пандемии", – говорится в анонсе. 

Чтобы найти героинь новой обложки, фотограф редакции Джейми Хоуксворт на велосипеде колесил по Лондону с фотоаппаратом, снимая людей, которые продолжали работать во время пандемии. 

"До пандемии моя работа на не была такой уж серьезной, но сейчас это похоже на то, что мы важны", - цитирует слова ассистента лондонского супермаркета Кингс-Кросс Анисы Омар Vogue.

Героями июльского номера также стали учителя, сотрудники центра занятости и директора центра, занимающегося разработкой вакцин. 

Обложку июньского номера Vogue украсила 85-летняя британская актриса Джуди Денч, став самой возрастной моделью в истории журнала. 

Вспышка коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 началась в конце 2019 года в Китае. 11 марта 2020 года Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила распространение коронавируса пандемией.

По данным американского Университета Джонса Хопкинса, во всем мире коронавирусом инфицировалось более 6,3 млн человек, более 380 тыс. из них умерли. В Великобритании количество заболевших превышает 279 тыс. человек, из них около 40 тыс умерли. 

Теги: Великобритания, Лондон, карантин, Vogue, коронавирус SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19, пандемия, коронавирус
Если вы нашли ошибку в тексте, выделите ее мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter

КОММЕНТАРИИ:

 
Запрещены нецензурная лексика, оскорбления, разжигание межнациональной и религиозной розни и призывы к насилию.
 
Осталось символов: 1000
Показать больше комментариев
МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПО ТЕМЕ
 
 
 
ПУБЛИКАЦИИ
все публикации
  Хржановский: Бабий Яр – проклятое место. И важнейшая задача проекта – снять это проклятие
  Хржановский: Бабий Яр – проклятое место. И важнейшая задача проекта – снять это проклятие
Дмитрий ГОРДОН
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Провальная вербовка писателя Войновича
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Провальная вербовка писателя Войновича
Владимир ПОПОВ
Какие страны после карантина открывают границы для туристов из Украины. Список обновляется
Какие страны после карантина открывают границы для туристов из Украины. Список обновляется
Наталия ДВАЛИ
 

Нажмите «Нравится», чтобы читать
Gordonua.com в Facebook

Я уже читаю Gordonua в Facebook

Новости

 
все публикации
 

Видео

 
все видео
 
 
 
Dmitriy Gordon
 
Бульвар Гордона
 
ГОРДОН
 
 
  • ГОРДОН
    Adndroid приложение
    Appstore приложение
    Telegram-icon

    Правила пользования сайтом и использования материалов
    Политика конфиденциальности и защиты персональных данных
    Договор присоединения об использовании сайта интернет-издания "ГОРДОН"

    © 2020. Все права защищены. Разработано в PALAEMO  

    Все материалы, которые размещены на этом сайте со ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в любой форме, кроме как с письменного разрешения агентства.

    Все опубликованные фотоматериалы Depositphotos не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению
    в любой форме без письменного разрешения компании.
    Материалы, отмеченные значками PR, "Инновация", "Мнение", "Актуально", "Выборы" и "Влияние", публикуются на правах рекламы.

    Теги Карта сайта Sitemap
    Новости Харькова, Новости Киева, Новости Одессы, Новости Донецка, RSS