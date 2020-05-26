Клуб читателей
"Наша жизнь не будет прежней". Звезда фильма "Жестокие игры" Блэр сообщила о смерти матери

Мать американской актрисы Сельмы Блэр Молли Кук умерла в возрасте 82 лет.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Фото: ЕРА

Американская актриса, звезда фильма "Жестокие игры" Сельма Блэр 26 мая в Instagram сообщила о смерти матери, 82-летней Молли Кук. 

"Молли Кук умерла вчера в своем доме. Она была грозной, веселой, быстрой, яркой и щедрой. Моя мама была блестящим судьей. Наша жизнь никогда не будет прежней", – написала Блэр, обнародовав фото матери, сделанное в ее молодые годы. 

Ранее, в День матери актриса обнародовала снимок мамы, поздравив ее в публикации с праздником. По словам Блэр, Кук жила отдельно от нее. 

Блэр известна по фильмам "Жестокие игры", "Блондинка в законе", "После", "Хеллбой: Герой из пекла". В 2019 году актриса призналась, что более 15 лет страдает от рассеянного склероза. 

Теги: США, смерть, актриса, Сельма Блэр
