"Наша жизнь не будет прежней". Звезда фильма "Жестокие игры" Блэр сообщила о смерти матери

Американская актриса, звезда фильма "Жестокие игры" Сельма Блэр 26 мая в Instagram сообщила о смерти матери, 82-летней Молли Кук.
"Молли Кук умерла вчера в своем доме. Она была грозной, веселой, быстрой, яркой и щедрой. Моя мама была блестящим судьей. Наша жизнь никогда не будет прежней", – написала Блэр, обнародовав фото матери, сделанное в ее молодые годы.
My first person. . My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you , Mom. Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home. She was formidable, funny, quick , striking and generous. She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself. My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class. She was my first style icon, my muse , my prize. My whole life, I kept my eye on the prize. And , now, it is a very queer feeling to soften my gaze. She had many friends and admirers, cousins nieces, (and a nephew) a sister, a son in law. most of all, she had us, her girls, her grandchildren ,Jim, Nicholas, Frances and Arthur Saint. My sisters and myself, we loved her so much. Our lives will never be the same. Mom, Arthur understood you so sweetly and I am grateful and pleased you loved him. I wish I could pay a back at home tribute to you ... to be in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi. Thank you for your love , your loyalty . Usually, it is when us girls are Together as sisters , when we can better show what an original you were , Mom. A great. I hold you from here. Oceans of love, Baby bear, the original Saint. #mollycooke #magistrate #mymoon #mymom #howardsternfan #enjoyedeverysecondofseinfeld #thankyou
Ранее, в День матери актриса обнародовала снимок мамы, поздравив ее в публикации с праздником. По словам Блэр, Кук жила отдельно от нее.
Mother’s Day. I am grateful for my son. I am grateful to my mother, Molly. Arthur doesn’t know her well. She is in Michigan. But when he has been with her, he held her hand. He gave her flowers from my sisters garden. He made me proud . My mom loves him. I love them both. And I send love to all mothers. May we know who we are and have the best to teach our children. ( mine is on Fortnite now so maybe I have slacked a bit ) big love to all this is from three years ago.
Блэр известна по фильмам "Жестокие игры", "Блондинка в законе", "После", "Хеллбой: Герой из пекла". В 2019 году актриса призналась, что более 15 лет страдает от рассеянного склероза.