30 сентября, 2020
 
"Называй меня мадам". Дочь Уиллиса и Мур оголилась полностью

Дочь голливудских актеров Брюса Уиллиса и Деми Мур Румер рассказала о правах женщин на самовыражение.

Румер Уиллис: Я поддерживаю право любой женщины выражать свою чувственность, сексуальность, самость
Фото: rumerwillis / Instagram

Дочь голливудских актеров Брюса Уиллиса и Деми Мур Румер оголилась полностью. Фото, для которого она позировала без одежды, связанной черной веревкой, девушка разместила в Instagram.

По словам Румер Уиллис, эта серия снимков посвящена возвращению женской формы.

"Вне зависимости от того, одет [человек] или нет, наше тело постоянно контролируется мужчинами и другими женщинами. (...) Нам говорят, что мы можем, а что не можем носить, исходя из нашего размера и формы или убеждений других о том, что приемлемо или уместно. Нам говорят, как мы должны выглядеть, чтобы считаться красивыми", – написала она.

Она добавила, что общество убеждает, будто сексуальности следует стыдиться.

"Нас преследуют за право выбирать, когда нам стать матерью или стать ею вообще. У нас нет доступа к контролю над рождаемостью, места, где можно получить информацию о сексуальном здоровье и противозачаточных средствах, они не финансируются. Женщины, которые боролись своей жизнью за продвижение прав женщин, пожертвовали всем, чтобы привести нас туда, где мы находимся сегодня, но мы все еще далеки от любого вида равенства. Мое тело и мое право на мою божественную женственность не будет охраняться или подавляться кем-либо", – заверила дочь актеров.

Она добавила, что женщина может раздеваться просто для себя, по своему желанию.

"Я поддерживаю право любой женщины выражать свою чувственность, сексуальность, самость", – заявила Румер.

Также девушка разместила снимок в латексном боди.

"Бондаж", – написала она.

"Называй меня мадам", – подписала она еще один снимок.

Румер Уиллис родилась в 1988 году в семье актеров Брюса Уиллиса и Деми Мур. У нее есть две младшие сестры – Скаут (1991) и Таллула (1994). 

Мур и Уиллис развелись в 2000 году, прожив в браке 13 лет.

