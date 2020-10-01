Бульвар Шоубиз
 
"Первые мгновения твоей жизни были такими трудными". Ребенок Тейген и Ледженда не выжил во время родов

По словам жены американского музыканта Джона Ледженда, модели Крисси Тейген, они с мужем хотели назвать своего третьего ребенка Джеком.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Тейген и Ледженд заранее подобрали имя для своего третьего ребенка
Тейген и Ледженд заранее подобрали имя для своего третьего ребенка
Фото: chrissyteigen / Instagram

Супруга американского музыканта Джона Ледженда модель Крисси Тейген 1 октября на своей странице в Instagram разместила черно-белые снимки, сделанные в больничной палате во время родов, и сообщила, что они с супругом потеряли ребенка.

"Мне жаль, что первые мгновения твоей жизни были такими трудными и мы не смогли помочь тебе выжить. Мы всегда будем любить тебя", – написала она

Тейген заявила, что врачи не смогли спасти ребенка. Модель призналась, что после случившегося они с супругом испытывают такую глубокую боль, которую никогда раньше не испытывали.

"Мы никогда не выбирали имена для наших детей до момента их рождения, но почему-то стали называть этого человечка в моем животе Джеком. Так что он всегда будет для нас Джеком. Джек так много работал, чтобы стать частью нашей маленькой семьи", – написала она.

Ледженд и Тейген поженились 14 сентября 2013 года. У пары есть дочь Луна Симона Стивенс, родившаяся 14 апреля 2016 года. Второго ребенка Тейген родила 16 мая 2018 года. Пара назвала сына Майлз Теодор Стивенс. Дети были зачаты с помощью ЭКО. 

Третья беременность Тейген сопровождалась осложнениями. Накануне родов модель была госпитализирована в клинику для переливания крови. "Мне собираются сделать переливание крови. Малыш и я в полном порядке", – написала она в Instagram 29 октября.

Теги: дети, беременность, Крисси Тейген, Джон Ледженд
