"Первые мгновения твоей жизни были такими трудными". Ребенок Тейген и Ледженда не выжил во время родов

Супруга американского музыканта Джона Ледженда модель Крисси Тейген 1 октября на своей странице в Instagram разместила черно-белые снимки, сделанные в больничной палате во время родов, и сообщила, что они с супругом потеряли ребенка.
"Мне жаль, что первые мгновения твоей жизни были такими трудными и мы не смогли помочь тебе выжить. Мы всегда будем любить тебя", – написала она.
Тейген заявила, что врачи не смогли спасти ребенка. Модель призналась, что после случившегося они с супругом испытывают такую глубокую боль, которую никогда раньше не испытывали.
"Мы никогда не выбирали имена для наших детей до момента их рождения, но почему-то стали называть этого человечка в моем животе Джеком. Так что он всегда будет для нас Джеком. Джек так много работал, чтобы стать частью нашей маленькой семьи", – написала она.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Ледженд и Тейген поженились 14 сентября 2013 года. У пары есть дочь Луна Симона Стивенс, родившаяся 14 апреля 2016 года. Второго ребенка Тейген родила 16 мая 2018 года. Пара назвала сына Майлз Теодор Стивенс. Дети были зачаты с помощью ЭКО.
Третья беременность Тейген сопровождалась осложнениями. Накануне родов модель была госпитализирована в клинику для переливания крови. "Мне собираются сделать переливание крови. Малыш и я в полном порядке", – написала она в Instagram 29 октября.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts. came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!