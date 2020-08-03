Бульвар Шоубиз
 
Супруга победителя "Евровидения 2015" потеряла ребенка

Супруга 34-летнего победителя "Евровидение 2015" Монса Зелмерлева актриса Сиера Жансон сообщила в сети о выкидыше.

Жансон и Зелмерлев женаты два года
Фото: ciarajzelmerlow / Instagram

Британская актриса Сиера Жансон, супруга шведского музыканта Монса Зелмерлева, победившего в 2015 году на "Евровидении", потеряла ребенка. Об этом она написала на своей странице в Instagram. 

"Это были ужасные несколько дней, поэтому я просто хотела побыть в тишине. К сожалению, мы потеряли нашего маленького ребенка. Это второй выкидыш, который мы пережили в этом году", – сообщила супруга музыканта. 

Жансон подчеркнула, что написала признание в сети, чтобы поддержать тех, кто оказался в такой же ситуации. 

В 2015 году Зелмерлев победил на "Евровидении". В 2018 году певец женился на Жансон. У супругов есть двухлетний сын Альберт. 

