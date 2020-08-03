Супруга победителя "Евровидения 2015" потеряла ребенка

Британская актриса Сиера Жансон, супруга шведского музыканта Монса Зелмерлева, победившего в 2015 году на "Евровидении", потеряла ребенка. Об этом она написала на своей странице в Instagram.
"Это были ужасные несколько дней, поэтому я просто хотела побыть в тишине. К сожалению, мы потеряли нашего маленького ребенка. Это второй выкидыш, который мы пережили в этом году", – сообщила супруга музыканта.
Жансон подчеркнула, что написала признание в сети, чтобы поддержать тех, кто оказался в такой же ситуации.
It’s been a horrific few days, so I just wanted to address the silence. Unfortunately, we lost our little baby. This is the second ‘silent miscarriage’ we’ve experienced this year. I’m going to take some time away from social media to process it all, heal and spend time with my precious, precious family. We also wanted to thank you all so much for your messages of congratulations. I really hope this post doesn’t upset or discourage any mummas to be. It’s so unusual for this to happen twice in a row at a late stage. So please don’t let this post make you worried, it just hasn’t been the year for us I also wanted those who my have also suffered to take solace in this post, and to please know you are not alone. * If by chance any of the staff @hallands_sjukhus see this, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We couldn’t have gone through this horrific ordeal without your wonderful care, love and support. To all of you, especially my incredible doctor and midwives, you’re all angels. Take care of yourselves, and if you can take anything from reading this, please squeeze your family tighter than ever today. *
В 2015 году Зелмерлев победил на "Евровидении". В 2018 году певец женился на Жансон. У супругов есть двухлетний сын Альберт.