Военные самолеты США пролетели над Киевом. Видео

The visit that is pictured below with * Maj. Gen. Hryhoriy Halahan, * Iryna Vereshchuk, and * Maj. Gen. David Tabor on an MC-130J Commando II (assigned to @352SOW) is a historic reminder of the dedicated resolve & shared vision b/t our allies and partners! #SOFinEurope * * pic.twitter.com/lgu09mpfr4