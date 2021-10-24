ГОРДОН
 
 
В США на студенческой вечеринке произошла стрельба. Один человек погиб, есть пострадавшие

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Вечеринка проходила за пределами кампуса
Фото: depositphotos.com

23 октября на студенческой вечеринке в американском городе Форт-Вэлли (штат Джорджия) в результате стрельбы пострадали семь человек и один погиб. Об этом в Twitter сообщило бюро расследования штата.

"Бюро расследует инцидент со стрельбой, произошедший на вечеринке за пределами кампуса в Форт-Вэлли", – отметили в сообщении.

Позже правоохранители уточнили, что раненые находятся в стабильном состоянии.

По информации CNN, инцидент произошел в нескольких кварталах от университетского городка, погибший не был студентом.

Теги: США, стрельба, расследование, студенты, пострадавшие, Джорджия, вечеринка
