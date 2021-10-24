В США на студенческой вечеринке произошла стрельба. Один человек погиб, есть пострадавшие

"Бюро расследует инцидент со стрельбой, произошедший на вечеринке за пределами кампуса в Форт-Вэлли", – отметили в сообщении.
The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that happened at an off campus party in Fort Valley. A total of eight people were shot. Of the eight people, one person has died.— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 23, 2021
Active scene at 603 Carver Drive in Fort Valley. We will provide updates as we get more info. pic.twitter.com/N6yGaXUOyp
Позже правоохранители уточнили, что раненые находятся в стабильном состоянии.
10.23.21 Update #2— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 23, 2021
The seven injured victims are all in stable condition.
Investigators need your assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for the shooting. pic.twitter.com/opthxu10gM
По информации CNN, инцидент произошел в нескольких кварталах от университетского городка, погибший не был студентом.