Великобритания передаст Украине два противоминных корабля

Farewell and thank you for your service, @HMSBlyth and @HmsRamsey as the two @HMNBClyde-based minehunters were today decommissioned after 41 years' collective service.



The Sandown-class ships paid off in Rosyth ahead of transfer to the Ukrainian Navy. * https://t.co/KEWr8HiEy3 pic.twitter.com/fOfzdkI2e0