12-летняя дочь Йовович снялась для журнала Love

На Instagram-странице журнала Love Magazine разместили фото и видео 12-летней Эвы Андерсон, дочери актрисы Миллы Йовович и режиссера Пола Андерсона.
На снимке девочка запечатлена с белой мышью на плече.
@evergaboanderson is our next #LOVE23 cover star. The 12-year-old talented young actor has just finished filming her second feature film, which comes out later this year. She is interviewed by her actor-and-model mother @millajovovich for #LOVE23, where they talk being in front of the camera, her experience of school and her concerns for the world today. Shop #LOVE23 on our Instagram shop from 5pm today. #CHAOSANDCONTROL Photographer @mikaeljansson Fashion editor @lisajarvis_stylist Make-up @markcarrasquillo Hair @rudilewis Casting @bitton @twodadstwokids @establishmentny Ever wears @miumiu
12-year-old @evergaboanderson is our next #LOVE23 cover star, who has just finished filming her second feature film, coming out later this year. Anderson’s full interview will be coming to newsstands 3rd February, in which the talented actor speaks about the magical time that she shot with Karl Lagerfeld in his Paris studio. Shop #LOVE23 on our Instagram shop from 5pm today. #CHAOSANDCONTROL Photographer @mikaeljansson Fashion editor @lisajarvis_stylist Make-up @markcarrasquillo Hair @rudilewis Casting @bitton @twodadstwokids @establishmentny
Эва Габо – старшая дочь Миллы Йовович и Пола Андерсона. Она родилась 3 ноября 2007 года. У Эвы есть младшая сестра – Дашиэл, которая родилась 1 апреля 2015 года.
Сейчас Йовович ждет рождения третьего ребенка.