29 января, 2020
 
12-летняя дочь Йовович снялась для журнала Love

12-летняя Эва Андерсон, дочь актрисы Миллы Йовович и режиссера Пола Андерсона позировала с белой мышью.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
12-летняя дочь Йовович попробовала себя в качестве модели
Фото: millajovovich / Instagram

На Instagram-странице журнала Love Magazine разместили фото и видео 12-летней Эвы Андерсон, дочери актрисы Миллы Йовович и режиссера Пола Андерсона.

На снимке девочка запечатлена с белой мышью на плече.

Эва Габо – старшая дочь Миллы Йовович и Пола Андерсона. Она родилась  3 ноября 2007 года. У Эвы есть младшая сестра – Дашиэл, которая родилась 1 апреля 2015 года.

Сейчас Йовович ждет рождения третьего ребенка.

