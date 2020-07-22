Бульвар Шоубиз
 
Блум и Перри попрощалась со своим щенком, которого потеряли неделю назад

Актер Орландо Блум в память о своей пропавшей без вести собаке сделал на груди в районе сердца татуировку в виде ее имени.

Блум: Он был больше, чем друг
Фото: orlandobloom / Instagram

Актер Орландо Блум на своей странице в Instagram заявил, что смирился с пропажей своей собаки по кличке Майти спустя семь дней после того, как она потерялась. 

По словам актера, все это время они с супругой, певицей Кэти Перри не прекращали поиски, но нашли только ошейник Майти. 

"Я плакал на этой неделе больше, чем это возможно. Нам будет очень не хватать нашего маленького приятеля. Он был больше, чем друг", – написал актер.

В честь своего питомца он сделал на груди в районе сердца татуировку в виде имени собаки. 

Супруга актера скопировала в свой микроблог публикацию со страницы мужа.

16 июля Блум сообщил, что потерял своего питомца по кличке Майти в Монтесито (Калифорния). Актер сообщил, что у собаки имеется чип, а на ошейнике указан номер телефона, по которому можно связаться. 

Фото: orlandobloom / Instagram
Фото: orlandobloom / Instagram

20 июля Блум признался, что потерял сон и все время думает о Майти

Теги: США, Кэти Перри, Орландо Блум, певица
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Эмигранты и советские спецслужбы
  Ширвиндт: Ступка – великий артист и совершенно удивительная личность! Величайшая украинская актерская школа
Захват террористом автобуса с заложниками в Луцке. Онлайн-репортаж
Захват террористом автобуса с заложниками в Луцке. Онлайн-репортаж
"Да, мы безумные". Джамала спустя месяц после родов отправилась отдыхать за границу
Ефросинина призналась, почему публичные люди отказывают ей в интервью
  Винник рассказал, ради чего согласился участвовать в проекте "Танцы со звездами"
  Metallica обнародовала в сети запись концерта в Берлине
Блум и Перри попрощалась со своим щенком, которого потеряли неделю назад
Огневич заинтриговала сети романтическим снимком с режиссером своих клипов
"Посмотрите, как он вырос!" Кенсингтонский дворец обнародовал новый снимок принца Джорджа
  "Мой дорогой и нежно любимый". Орбакайте обнародовала снимок с Руссо
Будущий многодетный отец Тополя построил сыновьям первую недвижимость
Гвоздева поделилась снимками с отдыха в Турции
Комаровский рассказал, как выглядит дом его мечты
Вертолет скорой помощи назвали в честь жены принца Чарльза
Мать Маска показала его младшую сестру
"Женские сердца покорены. Винник плачет". Актер Цимбалюк выйдет на паркет в "Танцах со звездами"
Маск позировал с двухмесячным сыном X AE A-XII на руках
