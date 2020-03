Дочь Йовович утвердили на главную роль в диснеевском фильме

View this post on Instagram

Everyone, get ready to meet young Black Widow. * So We can finally talk about @evergaboanderson’s secret projects * It was just announced in @variety that Ever plays the young Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s @black.widow movie in theaters this May 1st and also, after a worldwide search, she’s been cast as Wendy in @disney’s new live action Peter and Wendy movie!! We’re so proud of our baby! Ever has been wanting to act since she was 5 and she’s put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!! * read the full article in my stories! Photo: @chrissbrenner #evergaboanderson #blackwidow #natasharomanoff #peterpan #peterandwendy #wendy #marvel #disney