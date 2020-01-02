Клуб читателей
Бульвар Шоубиз
02 января, 2020
 
Новости

Plus size модель Грэм поделилась ню-снимком

Беременная американская модель с пышными формами Эшли Грэм поделилась новым снимком из фотосета, для которого позировала голой.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Грэм: В этом новом десятилетии я призываю вас любить
Грэм: В этом новом десятилетии я призываю вас любить
Фото: theashleygraham / Instagram

32-летняя пышнотелая американская модель Эшли Грэм, которая вскоре станет мамой, разместила в Instagram фото, на котором запечатлена обнаженной.

Она отметила, что сейчас настает самая захватывающая глава в ее жизни.

"Меня переполняют благодарность и любовь... В этом новом десятилетии я призываю вас любить", – написала модель.

Автор фото – Касс Берд.

О беременности Грэм сообщила в августе.

Эшли Грэм родилась 30 октября 1987 года. Она снималась для изданий Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour. В 2016 году она стала первой plus size моделью, появившейся на обложке Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

С мужем Джастином Ирвином Грэм живет в браке с 2010 года. 

Теги: Эшли Грэм
Если вы нашли ошибку в тексте, выделите ее мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter

КОММЕНТАРИИ:

 
Уважаемые читатели! На нашем сайте запрещены нецензурная лексика, оскорбления, разжигание межнациональной и религиозной розни и призывы к насилию. Комментарии, которые нарушают эти правила, мы будем удалять, а их авторам – закрывать доступ к обсуждению. Редакция не вступает в переписку с комментаторами по поводу блокировки, без серьезных причин доступ к комментированию модераторы не закрывают.
 
Осталось символов: 1000
Показать больше комментариев
МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПО ТЕМЕ
 
 
 
ПУБЛИКАЦИИ
все публикации
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Ради слежки за Высоцким в США была спланирована операция для двух агентов – Калмановича и Бабека
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Ради слежки за Высоцким в США была спланирована операция для двух агентов – Калмановича и Бабека
12 военных, тайные агенты СБУ, Асеев, экс-беркутовцы, Лусварги, Капитан Какао. Кто вернулся в Украину и кого передали боевикам в рамках обмена
12 военных, тайные агенты СБУ, Асеев, экс-беркутовцы, Лусварги, Капитан Какао. Кто вернулся в Украину и кого передали боевикам в рамках обмена
Елена КРАВЧЕНКО
Избрание Зеленского, импичмент Трампа, "Нефритовый заяц" на обратной стороне Луны. Главные события 2019 года
Избрание Зеленского, импичмент Трампа, "Нефритовый заяц" на обратной стороне Луны. Главные события 2019 года
Дмитрий НЕЙМЫРОК
 

Нажмите «Нравится», чтобы читать
Gordonua.com в Facebook

Я уже читаю Gordonua в Facebook

Новости

 
все публикации
 

Видео

 
все видео
 
 
 
Больше материалов
 
Dmitriy Gordon
 
Бульвар Гордона
 
ГОРДОН
 
 
  • ГОРДОН
    Adndroid приложение
    Appstore приложение
    Telegram-icon

    Правила пользования сайтом и использования материалов
    Политика конфиденциальности и защиты персональных данных
    Договор присоединения об использовании сайта интернет-издания "ГОРДОН"

    © 2020. Все права защищены. Разработано в PALAEMO  

    Все материалы, которые размещены на этом сайте со ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в любой форме, кроме как с письменного разрешения агентства.
    Материалы, отмеченные значками PR, "Инновация", "Мнение", "Актуально", "Выборы" и "Влияние", публикуются на правах рекламы.

    Теги Карта сайта Sitemap
    Новости Харькова, Новости Киева, Новости Одессы, Новости Донецка, RSS