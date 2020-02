"Шерстяной волчара" из знаменитого мема оказался волчицей

View this post on Instagram

Wolves deep in #DenaliNationalPark, Alaska. Leading their offspring to new hunting grounds, the Iron Creek pack’s breeding pair breaks trail through fresh snow with the female leading. I watched this pack over the course of 3 days as they devoured a Moose and then was lucky enough to catch them as they left the kill site crossing this large unbroken field of snow. Much of the rest of the park had less snow from a warm dry winter and it was harder to see the wolves in the patchy brown and green of the trees. This shot was the result of a little luck, but mostly relentless searching for the right pack in the right photo conditions. The payoff was worth the time put in! Shot on assignment for @natgeo #wolves #alaska