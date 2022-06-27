ГОРДОН
 
 
МИР

На дне Тихого океана на рекордной для затонувших кораблей глубине обнаружили американский эсминец

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Корабль находится на глубине почти шесть километров
Корабль находится на глубине почти шесть километров
Скриншот: Victor Vescovo / Twitter

В Тихом океане возле филлипинского острова Самар обнаружен затонувший американский эсминец USS Samuel B. Roberts. Об этом 24 июня сообщил в Twitter американский бизнесмен и подводный исследователь Виктор Весково.

"Я провел подводный аппарат Limiting Factor к месту крушения Samuel B. Roberts (DE 413). Он находится на глубине 6895 метров, это самое глубокое место кораблекрушения, когда-либо обнаруженное и исследованное", – написал он.

Весково отметил, что при ударе о дно корпус судна частично деформировался.

На эсминце сохранились снаряды к 40-миллиметровым орудиям и глубинные бомбы, отметил исследователь.

CNN отметило, что USS Samuel B. Roberts затонул 25 октября 1944 года в ходе битвы ВМС США с японским флотом.

Ранее наиболее глубоко затонувшим кораблем, который был идентифицирован и исследован, был американский USS Johnston, его на глубине 6469 метров тоже обнаружил Весково, это было в 2021 году. Тот корабль был потоплен японским флотом в ходе той же битвы при Самаре 25 октября 1944 года.

Теги: Филиппины, корабль, крушение, рекорд, кораблекрушение, Тихий океан, ВМС США, эсминец, океан, корабли
Если вы нашли ошибку в тексте, выделите ее мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter
МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПО ТЕМЕ
 

Нажмите «Нравится», чтобы читать
Gordonua.com в Facebook

Я уже читаю Gordonua в Facebook

 
Бульвар Шоубиз. Приложение
все публикации
  Могилевская о Путине: Врага надо убивать – молча и наповал. И контрольный в голову. Я неплохо стреляю
  Могилевская о Путине: Врага надо убивать – молча и наповал. И контрольный в голову. Я неплохо стреляю
  "Такое ощущение, что жизнь ее побросала". Арестович оценил "Мисс Крым 2022" и рассмотрел вблизи ее тату на груди
  "Такое ощущение, что жизнь ее побросала". Арестович оценил "Мисс Крым 2022" и рассмотрел вблизи ее тату на груди
"Сексуальнее, чем самая сексуальная". Кардашян засветила фигуру в бикини во время плавания
"Сексуальнее, чем самая сексуальная". Кардашян засветила фигуру в бикини во время плавания
  Кондратюк о своем брате: На херсонских номерах машина приехала с ФСБшниками. Склоняли к работе на них. Но он сказал: "Я не буду"
  Кондратюк о своем брате: На херсонских номерах машина приехала с ФСБшниками. Склоняли к работе на них. Но он сказал: "Я не буду"
  Ведущая Надежда Матвеева рассказала, почему не отговаривала сына от решения пойти добровольцем на фронт
  Ведущая Надежда Матвеева рассказала, почему не отговаривала сына от решения пойти добровольцем на фронт
"Внимание, красотка", "Просто невероятно". 57-летняя Херли позировала на велосипеде в бикини
"Внимание, красотка", "Просто невероятно". 57-летняя Херли позировала на велосипеде в бикини
  Елена Зеленская ответила французскому телеканалу, почему не покинула Украину
  Елена Зеленская ответила французскому телеканалу, почему не покинула Украину
  Кондратюк: Арестович – это Дед Панас, который нравится не детям, а женщинам
  Кондратюк: Арестович – это Дед Панас, который нравится не детям, а женщинам
50-летняя принцесса Норвегии высказалась о бисексуальности своего 47-летнего жениха – темнокожего шамана
50-летняя принцесса Норвегии высказалась о бисексуальности своего 47-летнего жениха – темнокожего шамана
  Ведущая Матвеева о сестре из РФ: Она думала, что спасение – это приехать к ним. Я написала: "Ваши убивают наших людей и детей"
  Ведущая Матвеева о сестре из РФ: Она думала, что спасение – это приехать к ним. Я написала: "Ваши убивают наших людей и детей"
Российская актриса Хаматова: Россия сошла с ума 20 лет назад. Только я этого не понимала
Российская актриса Хаматова: Россия сошла с ума 20 лет назад. Только я этого не понимала
"Быть в состоянии сделать это в 96 лет – замечательно". Елизавета II вопреки советам врачей проехалась верхом на лошади – СМИ
"Быть в состоянии сделать это в 96 лет – замечательно". Елизавета II вопреки советам врачей проехалась верхом на лошади – СМИ
"Падшая Россия. Приняла эстафету после ...бнувшегося на пол попа". 54-летняя Валерия грохнулась на сцене. Видео
"Падшая Россия. Приняла эстафету после ...бнувшегося на пол попа". 54-летняя Валерия грохнулась на сцене. Видео
"Герой стальных историй". Жена командира полка "Азов" Дениса Прокопенко посвятила новый рисунок Ми-8, которые летали в осажденный Мариуполь
"Герой стальных историй". Жена командира полка "Азов" Дениса Прокопенко посвятила новый рисунок Ми-8, которые летали в осажденный Мариуполь
"Красавица", "Просто излучается доброта". Виталий Ким показал свою любовь
"Красавица", "Просто излучается доброта". Виталий Ким показал свою любовь
"Да, я здесь был очень давно, но пришло время действий". 38-летний Решетник заявил, что возобновил тренировки в зале
"Да, я здесь был очень давно, но пришло время действий". 38-летний Решетник заявил, что возобновил тренировки в зале
 
 
 
 

Публикации

 
все публикации
 
 
Популярно в Бульваре
1
"Красавица", "Просто излучается доброта". Виталий Ким показал свою любовь (456109)
2
"Падшая Россия. Приняла эстафету после ...бнувшегося на пол попа". 54-летняя Валерия грохнулась на сцене. Видео (229507)
3
"Сидела в ресторане своего мужа и плакала от несправедливости". Демин рассказал о разговоре с Ани Лорак (185485)
4
"Огонь малая", "Красивая у вас девочка". Галкин показал Пугачеву в белом топе и мини-шортах (115833)
5
"Молит старуху с косой о скором визите". Кушанашвили рассказал, что сейчас происходит с Борисом Моисеевым (109550)
6
"Опять троллинг!" Арестович рассказал, когда Украину примут в ЕС (71916)
7
"Да, я здесь был очень давно, но пришло время действий". 38-летний Решетник заявил, что возобновил тренировки в зале (67471)
8
Michelle Andrade рассказала, кто еще из известных артистов, кроме нее, ушел от Потапа и Горовой (56721)
 
 
 
 