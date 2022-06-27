На дне Тихого океана на рекордной для затонувших кораблей глубине обнаружили американский эсминец

"Я провел подводный аппарат Limiting Factor к месту крушения Samuel B. Roberts (DE 413). Он находится на глубине 6895 метров, это самое глубокое место кораблекрушения, когда-либо обнаруженное и исследованное", – написал он.
With sonar specialist Jeremie Morizet, I piloted the submersible Limiting Factor to the wreck of the Samuel B. Roberts (DE 413). Resting at 6,895 meters, it is now the deepest shipwreck ever located and surveyed. It was indeed the "destroyer escort that fought like a battleship." pic.twitter.com/VjNVERdTxh— Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) June 24, 2022
Весково отметил, что при ударе о дно корпус судна частично деформировался.
Part of the dive on the Sammy B. It appears her bow hit the seafloor with some force, causing some buckling. Her stern also separated about 5 meters on impact, but the whole wreck was together. This small ship took on the finest of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end. pic.twitter.com/fvi6uB0xUQ— Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) June 24, 2022
На эсминце сохранились снаряды к 40-миллиметровым орудиям и глубинные бомбы, отметил исследователь.
Another video from the survey dive on the Sammy B. This one is from the starboard side near the bridge and forward gun mounts. We kept our distance because we spotted potentially live shells in the 40mm gun, and later towards the stern, depth charges still in their racks. pic.twitter.com/DY54o6Prpx— Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) June 26, 2022
CNN отметило, что USS Samuel B. Roberts затонул 25 октября 1944 года в ходе битвы ВМС США с японским флотом.
Ранее наиболее глубоко затонувшим кораблем, который был идентифицирован и исследован, был американский USS Johnston, его на глубине 6469 метров тоже обнаружил Весково, это было в 2021 году. Тот корабль был потоплен японским флотом в ходе той же битвы при Самаре 25 октября 1944 года.