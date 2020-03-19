Клуб читателей
19 марта, 2020
 
"Это момент проявления человеческого духа". Меган Маркл и принц Гарри сделали заявление о пандемии

Герцог и герцогиня Сассекские Гарри и Меган Маркл пообещали делиться информацией от экспертов о COVID-19.

Герцоги Сассекские: Мы можем поддерживать друг друга в этом процессе и построить цифровое соседство, в котором каждый из нас будет чувствовать себя в безопасности
Фото: sussexroyal / Instagram

Герцог и герцогиня Сассекские Гарри и Меган Маркл обнародовали в Instagram пост о взаимопомощи в период пандемии коронавируса.

"Наступило время неопределенности. Сейчас мы нуждаемся друг в друге как никогда: для правды, для поддержки, чтобы не чувствовать себя одинокими, когда бывает очень страшно. Многим людям сейчас нужна поддержка, многие работают, чтобы справиться с этим кризисом. Все мы должны сделать шаг вперед перед угрозой под названием COVID-19. Это момент проявления человеческого духа", – заявили Меган Маркл и принц Гарри.

Они пообещали делиться информацией от экспертов о коронавирусе.

"Мы все участвуем в этом вместе и как глобальное сообщество мы можем поддерживать друг друга в этом процессе и построить цифровое соседство, в котором каждый из нас будет чувствовать себя в безопасности", – заявили герцоги Сассекские.

Вспышка COVID-19 началась в конце 2019 года в китайском Ухане. 11 марта Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила распространение коронавируса пандемией. По состоянию на утро 19 марта количество зараженных коронавирусом людей в мире достигло 218 815, из них 81 114 удалось вылечиться, 8810 – скончались, сообщает Институт Джона Хопкинса (Мэриленд, США), который отслеживает распространение болезни.

В Великобритании зарегистрировано 2626 зараженных и 60 смертей.

