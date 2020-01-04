Итальянский Vogue отказался от фотосессий из-за загрязнения окружающей среды

Журнал Vogue Italia отказался от проведения фотосессий для январского номера. Об этом сообщается на сайте журнала.
Такое решение связано с инициативой привлечения внимания к проблеме загрязнения окружающей среды. В январском выпуске журнала вместо оригинальных фотографий на обложке и внутри появятся иллюстрации, изображающие моделей в одежде Gucci.
"Для создания этого номера не требовалось проводить фотосессии. Впервые в своей истории Vogue Italia отказывается от использования фотографий, чтобы освободить место для рисунков и иллюстраций", – говорится в сообщении.
Снимки опубликовали на странице издания в Instagram.
"All of the covers, as well as the features of our January issue, have been drawn by artists, ranging from well-known art icons and emerging talents to comic book legends, who have created without travelling, shipping entire wardrobes of clothes or polluting in any way. The challenge was to prove it is possible to show clothes without photographing them. This is a first, Vogue Italia has never had an illustrated cover: and as far as I know no issue of Vogue Italia in which photography is not the primary visual medium has ever been printed. Thanks to this idea, and to these artists' process, the money saved in the production of this issue will go towards financing a project that really deserves it: the restoration of Fondazione Querini Stampalia in Venice, severely damaged by the recent floods". @efarneti
"All of the covers, as well as the features of our January issue, have been drawn by artists, ranging from well-known art icons and emerging talents to comic book legends, who have created without travelling, shipping entire wardrobes of clothes or polluting in any way. The challenge was to prove it is possible to show clothes without photographing them. This is a first, Vogue Italia has never had an illustrated cover: and as far as I know no issue of Vogue Italia in which photography is not the primary visual medium has ever been printed. Thanks to this idea, and to these artists' process, the money saved in the production of this issue will go towards financing a project that really deserves it: the restoration of Fondazione Querini Stampalia in Venice, severely damaged by the recent floods." @efarneti
Главный редактор Vogue Italia Эманюэль Фарнети отметил, что на фотосессии регулярно тратится большой природный ресурс.
"Сто пятьдесят человек. Около 20 полетов и с десяток переездов на поезде. Сорок машин начеку. Шестьдесят международных перевозок. В течении не менее десяти часов непрерывно горит свет, который частично обеспечивался генераторами на керосине. Пищевые отходы. Пластик, в который упаковывалась одежда. Электричество для подзарядки телефонов и камер", – он описал расходы, которые издание потратило на фотосессию в сентябре 2019 года.
Vogue – женский журнал о моде. Он издается с 1892 года издательским домом Condé Nast Publications. Журнал имеет свои редакции в разных странах мира.