04 января, 2020
 
Итальянский Vogue отказался от фотосессий из-за загрязнения окружающей среды

Итальянский журнал Vogue опубликовал в январском номере рисунки вместо фотографий.

Главред Vogue Italia Фарнети: Для создания этого номера не требовалось проводить фотосессий
Фото: cultureandtrend.com

Журнал Vogue Italia отказался от проведения фотосессий для январского номера. Об этом сообщается на сайте журнала.

Такое решение связано с инициативой привлечения внимания к проблеме загрязнения окружающей среды. В январском выпуске журнала вместо оригинальных фотографий на обложке и внутри появятся иллюстрации, изображающие моделей в одежде Gucci.

"Для создания этого номера не требовалось проводить фотосессии. Впервые в своей истории Vogue Italia отказывается от использования фотографий, чтобы освободить место для рисунков и иллюстраций", – говорится в сообщении.

Снимки опубликовали на странице издания в Instagram.

Главный редактор Vogue Italia Эманюэль Фарнети отметил, что на фотосессии регулярно тратится большой природный ресурс.

"Сто пятьдесят человек. Около 20 полетов и с десяток переездов на поезде. Сорок машин начеку. Шестьдесят международных перевозок. В течении не менее десяти часов непрерывно горит свет, который частично обеспечивался генераторами на керосине. Пищевые отходы. Пластик, в который упаковывалась одежда. Электричество для подзарядки телефонов и камер", – он описал расходы, которые издание потратило на фотосессию в сентябре 2019 года.

Vogue – женский журнал о моде. Он издается с 1892 года издательским домом Condé Nast Publications. Журнал имеет свои редакции в разных странах мира.

