Американская певица Кэти Перри родила дочь. Об этом на своей странице в Instagram 26 августа сообщил жених певицы, актер Орландо Блум.
Он также обнародовал первый снимок новорожденной дочери – на фото рука ребенка запечатлена в ладонях родителей.
"Добро пожаловать, Дейзи Дав Блум", – подписал фото актер.
#Repost @unicef * Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy. * * “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us. * * “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever. * * “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥ * can bloom with generosity. * * Gratefully- * * Katy & Orlando.” * * Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Перри сообщила о своей беременности 5 марта во время премьеры клипа Never Worn White, радуясь тому, что ей больше не надо скрывать живот.
В апреле Перри завила, что у нее родится дочь.
В первой декаде августа Блум в интервью YouTube-каналу The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon заявил, что не может дождаться, когда Перри вернется из роддома домой с новорожденной дочерью.
21 августа на своей странице в Twitter Перри призналась, что вынашивает ребенка уже 10-й месяц.
Дейзи Дав – первый ребенок Перри. Для американского актера Орландо Блума, с которым она помолвлена, – второй. У актера есть 9-летний сын от брака с моделью Мирандой Керр.