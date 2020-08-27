Бульвар Шоубиз
 
27 августа, 2020
 
Новости

Кэти Перри родила дочь

Жених американской певицы Кэти Перри актер Орландо Блум опубликовал в сети первый снимок их новорожденной дочери.

Перри впервые стала мамой
Перри впервые стала мамой
Фото: katyperry / Instagram

Американская певица Кэти Перри родила дочь. Об этом на своей странице в Instagram 26 августа сообщил жених певицы, актер Орландо Блум. 

Он также обнародовал первый снимок новорожденной дочери – на фото рука ребенка запечатлена в ладонях родителей. 

"Добро пожаловать, Дейзи Дав Блум", – подписал фото актер. 

Перри сообщила о своей беременности 5 марта во время премьеры клипа Never Worn White, радуясь тому, что ей больше не надо скрывать живот. 

В апреле Перри завила, что у нее родится дочь.

В первой декаде августа Блум в интервью YouTube-каналу The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon заявил, что не может дождаться, когда Перри вернется из роддома домой с новорожденной дочерью. 

21 августа на своей странице в Twitter Перри призналась, что вынашивает ребенка уже 10-й месяц. 

Дейзи Дав – первый ребенок Перри. Для американского актера Орландо Блума, с которым она помолвлена, – второй. У актера есть 9-летний сын от брака с моделью Мирандой Керр.

Теги: дети, беременность, Кэти Перри, Орландо Блум, роды
Если вы нашли ошибку в тексте, выделите ее мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter

КОММЕНТАРИИ:

 
Запрещены нецензурная лексика, оскорбления, разжигание межнациональной и религиозной розни и призывы к насилию.
 
Осталось символов: 1000
Показать больше комментариев
МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПО ТЕМЕ
 
 
 
ПУБЛИКАЦИИ
все публикации
  Экс-разведчик КГБ Швец: Возможные преемники Путина – Патрушев и Медведев
  Экс-разведчик КГБ Швец: Возможные преемники Путина – Патрушев и Медведев
Дмитрий ГОРДОН
  "Путин либо прямой заказчик этого преступления, либо его соучастник". Лидеры мнений и их версии, кто отравил Навального
  "Путин либо прямой заказчик этого преступления, либо его соучастник". Лидеры мнений и их версии, кто отравил Навального
Наталия ДВАЛИ
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Институт "почетных консулов", "евразисты" в штатском и вторжение в Украину
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Институт "почетных консулов", "евразисты" в штатском и вторжение в Украину
Владимир ПОПОВ
 

Нажмите «Нравится», чтобы читать
Gordonua.com в Facebook

Я уже читаю Gordonua в Facebook

 
Бульвар Шоубиз. Приложение
все публикации
Кэти Перри родила дочь
Кэти Перри родила дочь
Беременная Tarabarova в купальнике отправилась на романтическую прогулку с мужем. Фото
Беременная Tarabarova в купальнике отправилась на романтическую прогулку с мужем. Фото
  Do What You Can. Вышел клип Bon Jovi об адаптации к условиям карантина. Видео
  Do What You Can. Вышел клип Bon Jovi об адаптации к условиям карантина. Видео
Остапчук заявил, что после развода с Войченко ему понадобилась помощь психолога
Остапчук заявил, что после развода с Войченко ему понадобилась помощь психолога
  "Кобра". The Hardkiss и Monatik презентовали клип на совместную песню. Видео
  "Кобра". The Hardkiss и Monatik презентовали клип на совместную песню. Видео
  Зеленский в Днепре сходил в McDonald's
  Зеленский в Днепре сходил в McDonald's
Педан рассказал, почему не показывает свою жену
Педан рассказал, почему не показывает свою жену
Посетителям Венской оперы запретили кричать "Браво!"
Посетителям Венской оперы запретили кричать "Браво!"
  Роман Агаты Кристи "Десять негритят" выйдет во Франции под другим названием
  Роман Агаты Кристи "Десять негритят" выйдет во Франции под другим названием
  "Залишимось друзями". Группа "Фіолет" выпустила песню на трех языках. Видео
  "Залишимось друзями". Группа "Фіолет" выпустила песню на трех языках. Видео
"Цветы лечат". Заразившаяся COVID-19 Фреймут позировала с букетом
"Цветы лечат". Заразившаяся COVID-19 Фреймут позировала с букетом
Дочь Федосеевой-Шукшиной прокомментировала интимные отношения матери с Алибасовым
Дочь Федосеевой-Шукшиной прокомментировала интимные отношения матери с Алибасовым
Режиссер "Лары Крофт" Утхауг снимет фильм "Тролль"
Режиссер "Лары Крофт" Утхауг снимет фильм "Тролль"
Имбирный с мятой и зеленый с лимоном. Бундхен рассказала о семейной традиции чаепития
Имбирный с мятой и зеленый с лимоном. Бундхен рассказала о семейной традиции чаепития
"Поза странная". Бадоев в кимоно показал голый торс
"Поза странная". Бадоев в кимоно показал голый торс
Могилевская поделилась снимком из гримерки
Могилевская поделилась снимком из гримерки
 

Популярно в Бульваре

 
все публикации
 

Новости

 
все публикации
 

Видео

 
все видео
 
 
 
Dmitriy Gordon
 
Бульвар Гордона
 
ГОРДОН
 
 
  • ГОРДОН
    Adndroid приложение
    Appstore приложение
    Telegram-icon

    Правила пользования сайтом и использования материалов
    Политика конфиденциальности и защиты персональных данных
    Договор присоединения об использовании сайта интернет-издания "ГОРДОН"

    © 2020. Все права защищены. Разработано в PALAEMO  

    Все материалы, которые размещены на этом сайте со ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в любой форме, кроме как с письменного разрешения агентства.

    Все опубликованные фотоматериалы Depositphotos не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению
    в любой форме без письменного разрешения компании.
    Материалы, отмеченные значками PR, "Инновация", "Мнение", "Актуально", "Выборы" и "Влияние", публикуются на правах рекламы.

    Теги Карта сайта Sitemap
    Новости Харькова, Новости Киева, Новости Одессы, Новости Донецка, RSS