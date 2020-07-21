Мать Маска показала его младшую сестру

72-летняя мать 49-летнего американского предпринимателя Илона Маска Мей Маск на своей странице в Instagram разместила фотоподборку, главной героиней которая стала ее дочь Тоска Маск – 20 июля ей исполнилось 46 лет.
По словам Мей Маск, она гордится достижениями дочери, которая принесла ей много радости.
Маск также отметила, что в детстве ее старшие сыновья Илон и Кимбал дразнили Тоску.
"Как и все братья", – подчеркнула она.
Happy birthday to my brilliant, strong, hilarious, lovely daughter @toscamusk who has brought me so much joy Let this proud mother indulge in a few photos and stories about her life: 1. Ready for her recent photoshoot and interview about @passionflix for @wired magazine #LosAngeles 2. Growing up with Elon and Kimbal, who teased her, like all brothers do #Pretoria #SouthAfrica 3. She always had to share her birthday with her cousin Russ. He was fine with it, she wasn’t. My older sister made the cakes. #GrandmasHouse 4. Tosca was the flower girl for many of my model friends weddings. #OrangeFreeState 5. Modeling grapes #Bloemfontein 6. I should’ve recognized her feistiness when she was four. At 15, she sold my home, car, and furniture while I was out of the country. This was not my plan, so my plan had to change quickly. We moved from #Johannesburg to #Toronto 7. Receiving a film award #USA 8. Bringing Tosca onto my modeling job, which is not her thing #NewYork 9. Taking her to an event, which is also not her thing #NewYork 10. She had her twins seven years ago, forcing me to move again, this time from #NewYork to #LA Tosca is brave and adventurous. Many of you have read about her in my book. Well, here are more photos to supplement the stories. #AWomanMakesAPlan #ItsGreatToBe72
Маск – мать троих детей, самым известным из которых стал Илон Маск, возглавляющий компанию SpaceX. Тоска Маск реализовала себя в режиссуре. Ее младший сын Кимбал Маск занимается предпринимательством.
О своих принципах воспитания детей Маск написала книгу под названием "Мой сын – Илон Маск. Как воспитать гения", которая стала бестселлером.