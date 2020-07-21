Бульвар Шоубиз
 
Мать Маска показала его младшую сестру

72-летняя мать американского предпринимателя Илона Маска Мей Маск разместила в сети снимки, на которых запечатлена ее младшая дочь и сестра Илона Маска Тоска Маск в разные периоды ее жизни.

72-летняя Мей Маск со своим старшим сыном, 49-летним Илоном Маском
72-летняя Мей Маск со своим старшим сыном, 49-летним Илоном Маском
Фото: mayemusk / Instagram

72-летняя мать 49-летнего американского предпринимателя Илона Маска Мей Маск на своей странице в Instagram разместила фотоподборку, главной героиней которая стала ее дочь Тоска Маск – 20 июля ей исполнилось 46 лет.

По словам Мей Маск, она гордится достижениями дочери, которая принесла ей много радости.

Маск также отметила, что в детстве ее старшие сыновья Илон и Кимбал дразнили Тоску.

"Как и все братья", – подчеркнула она.

Маск – мать троих детей, самым известным из которых стал Илон Маск, возглавляющий компанию SpaceX. Тоска Маск реализовала себя в режиссуре. Ее младший сын Кимбал Маск занимается предпринимательством.

Илон, Тоска и Кимбал Маски. Фото: mayemusk / Instagram

О своих принципах воспитания детей Маск написала книгу под названием "Мой сын – Илон Маск. Как воспитать гения", которая стала бестселлером.

