"Мне пришлось похудеть, чтобы соответствовать". Жених Спирс показал, как выглядел раньше

View this post on Instagram

When I look back I see alot have changed, a lot! One fact that nobody talks about is when’s someone is good looking enough they don’t really need much of a personality to attract friends, opposite sex, or in general people. When you have some extra beef on ya like I do on the left you need alot of personality to attract people around you otherwise your life will be as empty as your dinner plates * My point is the group of people that are judged like minorities, extra weight people, LGBTQ community and so on are the funniest people and have the best energy! Am I wrong? * people that are blessed with great looks all their lives tend to be very boring * convince me otherwise I’ve been on both side of the ball! From fat to fit! The only thing that changed was the Doritos/oreo combo while playing video games #neverchange #transformation #asgharifitness @asgharifitness