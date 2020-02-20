Клуб читателей
20 февраля, 2020
 
Мосс топлес позировала для I-D

Британская модель Кейт Мосс снялась для издания I-D без бюстгальтера.

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
Мосс в описании к фото назвали иконой и идолом
Фото: EPA

45-летняя британская модель Кейт Мосс позировала топлес для журнала I-D в жакете на голое тело, без бюстгальтера. Фото разместили на странице издания в Instagram.

"Икона и идол. Два слова, которые часто встречаются в наши дни, но Кейт Мосс, безусловно, заслуживает их обоих", – говорится в подписи к снимку.

В коротком ролике, следующим за фото в подборке, указано, что у Мосс взял интервью стилист Ким Джонс.

Номер I-D, для которого снялась Мосс, выйдет в марте.

Кейт Мосс родилась 16 января 1974 года в Кройдоне (Великобритания). Она одна из самых высокооплачиваемых моделей 1990–2000-х годов.

Мосс сотрудничала с брендами Gucci, D&G, Calvin Klein, Versace, Chanel, Dior.

