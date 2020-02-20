Мосс топлес позировала для I-D

45-летняя британская модель Кейт Мосс позировала топлес для журнала I-D в жакете на голое тело, без бюстгальтера. Фото разместили на странице издания в Instagram.
"Икона и идол. Два слова, которые часто встречаются в наши дни, но Кейт Мосс, безусловно, заслуживает их обоих", – говорится в подписи к снимку.
В коротком ролике, следующим за фото в подборке, указано, что у Мосс взял интервью стилист Ким Джонс.
Icon and Idol. * * Two words that are thrown around a lot these days, but Kate Moss is most certainly deserving of both. * * For the first cover story from our Spring Issue, we asked Kate to grill Dior's Artistic Director @mrkimjones about his most fabulous and fantastic creations, including THAT collab with his idol @shawnstussy. * * Preorder The Icons And Idols Issue now via link in bio. * * Read Kate and Kim’s conversation in full on i-D.co * * * The Icons And Idols Issue, No. 359, Spring 2020 * . * . * . * Text @felixlp * Photography @mario_sorrenti * Editor-In-Chief and Styling @alastairmckimm * Creative Director @lauragenninger @studio191ny * Hair @bobrecine at @thewallgroup * using Rodin. * Make-up #KanakoTakase at @streetersagency * using ADDICTION Beauty. * Nail technician Andrea Vieira * Lighting technician @larsbeau. * Photography assistance Mikhail Yusufov and @idoeyo. * Digital technician @kawashimakotaro. * Styling assistance @madisonmat. * Make-up assistance Megumi Onishi. * Production Select Production. * Production Roly Diaz and Julian Allison. * Casting @samuel_ellis for DMCASTING. * #KateMoss at @KateMossAgency wears all clothing @dior Fall20 Men’s Collection. * #Iconography #Dior #Stussy *
Номер I-D, для которого снялась Мосс, выйдет в марте.
Кейт Мосс родилась 16 января 1974 года в Кройдоне (Великобритания). Она одна из самых высокооплачиваемых моделей 1990–2000-х годов.
Мосс сотрудничала с брендами Gucci, D&G, Calvin Klein, Versace, Chanel, Dior.