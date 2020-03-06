Клуб читателей
Военнослужащий сделал предложение своей девушке в присутствии герцога и герцогини Сассекских

Герцог и герцогиня Сассекские впервые после отъезда в Канаду вернулись в Лондон, чтобы провести церемонию вручения премии фонда Endeavour Fund, учрежденной принцем Гарри в 2017 году.

Ветераны и военнослужащие получили из рук герцога и герцогини Сассекских награды за спортивные достижения
Фото: Endeavour Fund / Facebook

5 марта во время проведения церемонии награждения ежегодной премией фонда Endeavour, учрежденной герцогом Сассекским в 2017 году, один из военнослужащих, представленных к награде за спортивные достижения, нарушил протокол мероприятия. Видео происходящего опубликовано на официальной странице герцога и герцогини Сассекских в Instagram.

После того как Сассекские завершили церемонию награждения раненых военнослужащих и ветеранов, один из награжденных пригласил на сцену свою девушку, чтобы сделать ей предложение. Происходящее стало неожиданностью для всех гостей церемонии, включая возлюбленную инициатора романтического перформанса.  

Скриншот: sussexroyal / Instagram
Скриншот: sussexroyal / Instagram

Герцогиня Сассекская эмоционально отреагировала на романтический экспромт. 

Скриншот: sussexroyal / Instagram
Скриншот: sussexroyal / Instagram

Фонд Endeavour был учрежден по инициативе принца Гарри в 2017 году с целью ежегодно отмечать спортивные достижения ветеранов, получивших травмы на службе. 

"Ежегодная церемония объединяет герцога и герцогиню Сассекских с ранеными военнослужащими и ветеранами, а также их семьями, друзьями и сторонниками военного сообщества", – говорится на официальной странице герцогов Сассекских в Instagram.

Это первое совместное появление Сассекских в Лондоне после того, как 8 января они объявили об отделении от королевской семьи и переехали в Канаду. 

