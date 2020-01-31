Клуб читателей
"Просим об уважении и конфиденциальности". Вдова Брайанта сделала первое заявление после его гибели

Вдова баскетболиста Коби Брайанта Ванесса заявила, что "опустошена" внезапной потерей мужа, а также дочери Джанны.

Ванесса Брайант: Спасибо за все молитвы. Мы определенно нуждаемся в них
Фото: EPA

Вдова погибшего в авиакатастрофе американского баскетболиста Коби Брайанта Ванесса 30 января в Instagram выразила благодарность всем, кто поддерживал ее семью после трагедии. 

"Мои девочки и я хотим поблагодарить миллионы людей, которые проявили поддержку и любовь в это ужасное время. Спасибо за все молитвы. Мы определенно нуждаемся в них. Мы полностью опустошены внезапной потерей моего обожаемого мужа Коби – удивительного отца наших детей – и моей прекрасной, милой Джанны – любящей, вдумчивой и замечательной дочери и замечательной сестры для Наталии, Бьянки и Капри", – написала Брайант.

Вдова также высказала соболезнование семьям, чьи родные тоже погибли на борту вертолета.

"Спасибо, что поделились с нами своими сожалениями и поддержкой. Мы просим вас об уважении и конфиденциальности, которые нам понадобятся для следования по этой новой реальности", – добавила Брайант.

Она сообщила об учреждении специального фонда для семей жертв катастрофы.

Вертолет, в котором летели Брайант и его дочь Джанна, врезался в склон холма в городе Калабасас в пригороде Лос-Анджелеса. После удара вертолет загорелся, погибли все девять человек на борту.

Брайант выступал за Los Angeles Lakers с 1996 года по 2016-й. За это время он выиграл пять турниров NBA.

На танцовщице Ванессе Лейн (Ванесса Корнехо Убрита) Брайант женился в 2001 году.

