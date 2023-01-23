В Нью-Йорке высадили сотни подсолнечников в поддержку Украины. Фото, видео

Отмечается, что количество цветов означает количество дней, в течение которых в Украине идет полномасштабная война.
An amazing bed of more than 300 sunflowers was installed at the Flatiron Plaza in New York City to support Ukraine *— MFA of Ukraine * (@MFA_Ukraine) January 22, 2023
The number of flowers stands for the number of days Russia’s full-scale war has been going on ????????
???? Photo: stevethecardigancorgi pic.twitter.com/xYvy7MrjXI
Организаторы – кампания "Объедини Украину" – сообщили, что акция проходила с 19-го по 22 января. Они подчеркнули, что подсолнечник является национальным цветком Украины.
"Посетителей приглашают сфотографироваться на фоне сада подсолнечников и поделиться ими в социальных сетях с помощью #UnifyUkraine, а также выразить поддержку миллионам перемещенных беженцев и тем, кто остался дома, чтобы бороться за свободу", – говорится в сообщении.
Пользователи делятся фото и видео в социальных сетях.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
A Field Of 335 Sunflowers In New York City’s Flatiron Plaza In Support Of Ukraine— Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) January 22, 2023
The Flatiron Plaza in Manhattan is filled with a stunning field of 335 sunflowers–the national flower of Ukraine and a symbol of peace, happiness, and hope. #UnifyUkraine pic.twitter.com/ZmrJa8UTqy
333 подсолнуха "посадили" в центре Нью-Йорка ко Дню Соборности Украины. Так в крупнейшем городе США выразили солидарность со страной, ставшей жертвой военной агрессии РФ pic.twitter.com/9fr6Q3qvfO— DW на русском (@dw_russian) January 22, 2023
* “Soniashnyk” in Ukrainian, the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine * . Today, as we observe Ukraine’s Day of Unity, we want to let all Ukrainians know, that they are not alone in their fight to reunite their nation and free it from Russian occupation.— Poland in the UN (@PLinUN) January 22, 2023
#UnifyUkraine pic.twitter.com/1avIXkTE0e
Sunday 1/22 is the Ukraine day of Unity, “a day of reflection, resistance and hope for a free tomorrow,” recognized by this small installation across from @MadSqParkNYC. #UnifyUkraine pic.twitter.com/nx3J2noP0m— Howard Sherman (@HESherman) January 19, 2023
Stand with Ukraine in NYC sunflower field by the Flatiron Building. #UnifyUkraine pic.twitter.com/bgiAoPoNhN— Signe Baumane (@SigneBaumane) January 22, 2023
Poland has planted 333 #sunflowers in the heart of Manhattan in solidarity with Ukrainians on their Day of Unity *— Adrian Kubicki (@Kubicki_Adrian) January 22, 2023
Thank you @Bethenny and @MaksimC for joining me and Consul General of @UKRinNewYork Oleksii Cholubov on this special day. #UnifyUkraine#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/9sC6reVz7u
Friends in #NYC, stop by Flatiron Plaza to check out the beautiful sunflower garden and show your support for Ukraine on their Day of Unity. Proud of this work from the @MWW_PR team. #UnifyUkraine #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/KpimtCRa1m pic.twitter.com/81Gg43XPNJ— Donna (Ho) Cypher (@donnatho) January 19, 2023
To mark Ukraine's National Day of Unity, there's 333 sunflowers in the centre of New York - one for every day since the full-scale invasion. That's also the Empire state building, lit up in the * colours last night. @Unify_Ukraine #UnifyUkraine pic.twitter.com/aA3NgeHIrx— Emma Mateo (@emm_mateo) January 22, 2023
333 sunflowers on display at Manhattan’s Flatiron Building in support of Ukraine on the country’s Day of Unity. #UnifyUkraine #IStandWithUkraine #NYC #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/zoKWtvGNOV— Tony Hoffman (@TonyJHoffman) January 22, 2023
333 sunflowers were installed in downtown NYC today to commemorate #Ukraine's Day of Unity— BREAKING NEWS: UKRAINE (@MrFukkew) January 22, 2023
Each sunflower represents a day of Russia's war against * . Passers-by are encouraged to snap a photo & post it to social media to support * 's cause by using the hashtag #UnifyUkraine. pic.twitter.com/yQkc9wEQal