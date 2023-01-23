ГОРДОН
 
 
МИР

В Нью-Йорке высадили сотни подсолнечников в поддержку Украины. Фото, видео

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
На Манхэттене в Нью-Йорке появилась клумба с подсолнечниками в знак единства с Украиной
На Манхэттене в Нью-Йорке появилась клумба с подсолнечниками в знак единства с Украиной
Фото: Camillemille72 / Twitter

В американском Нью-Йорке на площади Флашерон Паблик появилась грядка из более чем 300 подсолнечников в поддержку Украины. Об этом сообщило Министерство иностранных дел Украины в Twitter 22 января.

Отмечается, что количество цветов означает количество дней, в течение которых в Украине идет полномасштабная война.

Организаторы – кампания "Объедини Украину" – сообщили, что акция проходила с 19-го по 22 января. Они подчеркнули, что подсолнечник является национальным цветком Украины.

"Посетителей приглашают сфотографироваться на фоне сада подсолнечников и поделиться ими в социальных сетях с помощью #UnifyUkraine, а также выразить поддержку миллионам перемещенных беженцев и тем, кто остался дома, чтобы бороться за свободу", – говорится в сообщении. 

Пользователи делятся фото и видео в социальных сетях.


Теги: Украина, Нью-Йорк, российская агрессия, война России против Украины, цветы, акция
Если вы нашли ошибку в тексте, выделите ее мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter
МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПО ТЕМЕ
 

Нажмите «Нравится», чтобы читать
Gordonua.com в Facebook

Я уже читаю Gordonua в Facebook

 
Бульвар Шоубиз. Приложение
все публикации
На Берлинале покажут документальный фильм Пенна о войне в Украине
На Берлинале покажут документальный фильм Пенна о войне в Украине
Ани Лорак, которая живет и работает в РФ, объявила о проведении концерта в поддержку "людей, которые нуждаются"
Ани Лорак, которая живет и работает в РФ, объявила о проведении концерта в поддержку "людей, которые нуждаются"
"Мы убегали от войны, а сейчас едем к победе". Жена украинского ведущего заявила о возвращении домой из-за границы
"Мы убегали от войны, а сейчас едем к победе". Жена украинского ведущего заявила о возвращении домой из-за границы
  Зеленский пошутил о присвоении Джонсону звания почетного гражданина Киева. Экс-премьер-министр Великобритании отреагировал
  Зеленский пошутил о присвоении Джонсону звания почетного гражданина Киева. Экс-премьер-министр Великобритании отреагировал
"Это было одно из самых смертоносных нападений на мирных жителей". Джейми Ли Кертис осудила ракетный удар России по Днепру
"Это было одно из самых смертоносных нападений на мирных жителей". Джейми Ли Кертис осудила ракетный удар России по Днепру
Роднянский о пропагандистке Канделаки: В "Лужниках" она стояла рядом с Путиным и Симоньян. Они убивают и жгут людей. Она среди них
Роднянский о пропагандистке Канделаки: В "Лужниках" она стояла рядом с Путиным и Симоньян. Они убивают и жгут людей. Она среди них
Сопонару показала себя без одежды и белья
Сопонару показала себя без одежды и белья
Парамедик Пташка: Мариуполь полностью показал мне, с кем мы воюем, что это за нация. У меня нет к ним жалости
Парамедик Пташка: Мариуполь полностью показал мне, с кем мы воюем, что это за нация. У меня нет к ним жалости
"Мурашки по всему телу!", "Что за красота!" Дорофеева показала, как выглядит сейчас в реальной жизни
"Мурашки по всему телу!", "Что за красота!" Дорофеева показала, как выглядит сейчас в реальной жизни
Брежнева с 13-летней дочерью похвастались платьями от Фролова
Брежнева с 13-летней дочерью похвастались платьями от Фролова
Картофельные лепешки с кремовым соусом. Рецепт от эксперта
Картофельные лепешки с кремовым соусом. Рецепт от эксперта
Квиткова после расставания с Добрыниным показала подписчикам живот
Квиткова после расставания с Добрыниным показала подписчикам живот
Бывшая жена Виталия Кличко рассказала, как относится к экс-возлюбленной его младшего брата – американской актрисе Панеттьери
Бывшая жена Виталия Кличко рассказала, как относится к экс-возлюбленной его младшего брата – американской актрисе Панеттьери
"Боже, какое тело!", "Шикарнючая". 27-летняя Бех-Романчук показала пятую точку
"Боже, какое тело!", "Шикарнючая". 27-летняя Бех-Романчук показала пятую точку
"Отец, который поднимает на уши весь Киев". Бывшая жена Андре Тана рассказала об их отношениях после развода
"Отец, который поднимает на уши весь Киев". Бывшая жена Андре Тана рассказала об их отношениях после развода
"Это реально смешно", "Провокационный вопрос". В сети обсуждают видео с участием Киркорова, которое показал Гордон
"Это реально смешно", "Провокационный вопрос". В сети обсуждают видео с участием Киркорова, которое показал Гордон
 
 
 
 
Больше материалов
 

Публикации

 
все публикации
 
 
Популярно в Бульваре
1
Как быстро приготовить торт "Наполеон" без выпечки, когда нет света. Рецепт от украинского кулинарного блогера (41200)
2
35-летний Добрынин публично отреагировал на заявление 24-летней Квитковой о причинах их расставания (31535)
3
Буданов – Гослинг, Подоляк – Круз, Зеленская – Сейфрид. В сети устроили кастинг знаменитостей на роли украинских политиков (29885)
4
Вакарчук рассказал о последнем сообщении, которое получил от Монастырского (26108)
5
Квиткова заявила о расставании с Добрыниним и назвала причину (22874)
6
Побывавший на Луне 93-летний астронавт Олдрин женился в четвертый раз. Невеста моложе его на 30 лет. Фото (20740)
7
"Сказочке конец, кто слушал – молодец". "Холостяк" Топольский расстался со своей избранницей после завершения шоу (18940)
8
"На слезе" заявила, что ей сложно". Близкая подруга Тодоренко рассказала, где находятся родители певицы (14776)
 
 
 
 