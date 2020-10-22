Бульвар Шоубиз
 
22 октября, 2020
 
Новости

Уизерспун сообщила о смерти питомца от агрессивной формы рака

Американская актриса Риз Уизерспун сообщила, что тяжело переживают потерю питомца, который подарил ее семье любовь.

Уизерспун: У меня сердце разбито
Уизерспун: У меня сердце разбито
Фото: ЕРА

Американская певица Риз Уизерспун 21 октября в Instagram сообщила о смерти питомца по кличке Пепер. 

"У меня сердце разбито, но я также благодарна ему за то всю любовь, которую он дарил нашей семье", – написала актриса.

Дочка актрисы Ава Уизерспун в своем микроблоге рассказала, что причиной смерти питомца стала агрессивная форма рака, с которой они боролись в течение последних двух месяцев.

"Как раз когда мы подумали, что ей стало лучше, ее самочувствие ухудшилось и она умерла", – рассказала дочь актрисы.

Риз Уизерспун родилась 22 марта 1976 года в Новом Орлеане. Наиболее известные фильмы с ее участием – "Блондинка в законе", "Переступить черту", "Дикая", "Излом времени". Она обладательница премий "Оскар", "Золотой глобус" и BAFTA.

Теги: Риз Уизерспун, актриса
Если вы нашли ошибку в тексте, выделите ее мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter

КОММЕНТАРИИ:

 
Запрещены нецензурная лексика, оскорбления, разжигание межнациональной и религиозной розни и призывы к насилию.
 
Осталось символов: 1000
Показать больше комментариев
МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПО ТЕМЕ
 
 
 
ПУБЛИКАЦИИ
все публикации
  Васюник: Я выиграл 95 судов у брата Медведчука
  Васюник: Я выиграл 95 судов у брата Медведчука
Дмитрий ГОРДОН
"Реал" 2:3 "Шахтер". Онлайн-трансляция матча Лиги чемпионов
"Реал" 2:3 "Шахтер". Онлайн-трансляция матча Лиги чемпионов
Дмитрий НЕЙМЫРОК
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Кичигин, Соловьев, Киселев и другие пропагандисты на службе Кремля
Записки бывшего подполковника КГБ: Кичигин, Соловьев, Киселев и другие пропагандисты на службе Кремля
Владимир ПОПОВ
 

Нажмите «Нравится», чтобы читать
Gordonua.com в Facebook

Я уже читаю Gordonua в Facebook

 
Бульвар Шоубиз. Приложение
все публикации
Уизерспун сообщила о смерти питомца от агрессивной формы рака
Уизерспун сообщила о смерти питомца от агрессивной формы рака
Радужный декор и блестящий наряд. Mattel выпустила Барби в честь Элтона Джона
Радужный декор и блестящий наряд. Mattel выпустила Барби в честь Элтона Джона
Яма впервые показал подписчикам лицо сына
Яма впервые показал подписчикам лицо сына
У Ребрик – партия, у Анатолия Анатолича – партийный блок. Ведущие записали шуточные агитационные ролики
У Ребрик – партия, у Анатолия Анатолича – партийный блок. Ведущие записали шуточные агитационные ролики
Арзуманян покатал Мейхер в образе монашки на мотоцикле
Арзуманян покатал Мейхер в образе монашки на мотоцикле
  Танкович рассказал, как оценивает президентство Зеленского
  Танкович рассказал, как оценивает президентство Зеленского
Огневич рассказала об отношениях с бывшими
Огневич рассказала об отношениях с бывшими
Jerry Heil после обещания побриться налысо, если не похудеет, сбросила больше, чем планировала
Jerry Heil после обещания побриться налысо, если не похудеет, сбросила больше, чем планировала
Шац переболел COVID-19
Шац переболел COVID-19
Эротический выпуск. Жена Ступки показала грудь в прозрачном белье
Эротический выпуск. Жена Ступки показала грудь в прозрачном белье
  Харламов прокомментировал причины развода с Асмус
  Харламов прокомментировал причины развода с Асмус
Уэст после размолвок с женой публично признался ей в любви
Уэст после размолвок с женой публично признался ей в любви
МакКонахи признался, что в 15 лет был изнасилован, а в 18 терпел домогательства мужчины
МакКонахи признался, что в 15 лет был изнасилован, а в 18 терпел домогательства мужчины
"Отчитайся за любовь". Розенбаум презентовал новый альбом "Ритм лю Блюз". Аудио
"Отчитайся за любовь". Розенбаум презентовал новый альбом "Ритм лю Блюз". Аудио
"Вишенка на торте". Каминская засветила голую грудь
"Вишенка на торте". Каминская засветила голую грудь
"Чешутся руки пописать музло". Заразившийся коронавирусом Фагот рассказал о самочувствии
"Чешутся руки пописать музло". Заразившийся коронавирусом Фагот рассказал о самочувствии
 

Популярно в Бульваре

 
все публикации
 

Новости

 
все публикации
 

Видео

 
все видео
 
 
 
Dmitriy Gordon
 
Бульвар Гордона
 
ГОРДОН
 
 
  • ГОРДОН
    Adndroid приложение
    Appstore приложение
    Telegram-icon

    Правила пользования сайтом и использования материалов
    Политика конфиденциальности и защиты персональных данных
    Договор присоединения об использовании сайта интернет-издания "ГОРДОН"

    © 2020. Все права защищены. Разработано в PALAEMO  

    Все материалы, которые размещены на этом сайте со ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в любой форме, кроме как с письменного разрешения агентства.

    Все опубликованные фотоматериалы Depositphotos не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению
    в любой форме без письменного разрешения компании.
    Материалы, отмеченные значками PR, "Инновация", "Мнение", "Актуально", "Выборы" и "Влияние", публикуются на правах рекламы.

    Теги Карта сайта Sitemap
    Новости Харькова, Новости Киева, Новости Одессы, Новости Донецка, RSS