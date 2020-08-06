Бульвар Шоубиз
 
Впервые за 40 лет Виндзорский замок частично откроют для посетителей

Восточная терраса с видом на сады, расположенная на территории Виндзорского замка (Великобритания), будет открыта для посетителей каждые субботу и воскресенье до конца сентября.

В течение 40 лет Восточная терраса была недоступна для туристов
Фото: theroyalfamily / Instagram

Начиная с 8 августа Восточная терраса Виндзорского замка с видом на сады будет доступна для посещения туристами, сообщается на странице Букингемского дворца в Instagram. 

В течение двух месяцев посетители смогут прогуляться по королевскому саду каждые выходные – до этого терраса с видом на сады была закрыта для посторонних на протяжении 40 лет.

Кроме того, каждые четверг и пятницу последнего летнего месяца родители с детьми смогут проводить семейные праздники возле знаменитой Круглой башни, расположенной на территории замка, говорится в публикации. 

Восточная терраса с видом на сады была создана королем Георгом IV 200 лет назад. В 1971 году супруг королевы Великобритании Елизаветы II, герцог Эдинбургский Филипп перепроектировал клумбы и установил бронзовый фонтан в виде лотоса, самостоятельно спроектировав его дизайн. 

