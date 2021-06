Автор победного гола сборной Украины в ворота Швеции Довбик побил рекорд Платини, который держался с 1984 года

121 - Timed at 120:37, Artem Dovbyk has scored the second-latest goal in European Championship history, behind Semih Sentürk v Croatia in 2008 (121:01), and the latest match-winning strike in the competition, overtaking Michel Platini v Portugal in 1984 (118:53). Gasp. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LAXcVAAvxw