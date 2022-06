Тайвань предоставит финансовую помощь для восстановления Бучи

Watch Minister Wu & #Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk's heartfelt discussion of #Russia's brutal invasion & #Taiwan's * commitment to #StandWithUkraine * . We pray for the safety of #Ukraine's people & end of this senseless war. "Democracy will prevail!"

* READ https://t.co/ULR52we24e pic.twitter.com/Xr6FOpw1j7