Тайвань передал $6 млн на восстановление пострадавших городов Украины, большая часть пойдет на школьные бомбоубежища

Watch Minister Wu unveil US * 4M in #Ukraine donations during a call with Mayor Terekhov. US * 2M for #Kharkiv & US * 500K each for #Chernihiv, #Mykolaiev, #Sumy & #Zaporizhzhia will rebuild schools & key infrastructure. #Taiwan's people #StandWithUkraine!????????????????

* https://t.co/LXSQqSX9pp pic.twitter.com/WvgvelJ03Y